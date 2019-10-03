Double medalist

Jack DiFloures and freshman Nick Samaha tied for medalist honors, each shooting an even-par 35, as Haverhill topped Central Catholic 14-6. Sean Crockett, Matt Murphy and Sam Boyer also had wins for the Hillies (9-3).

Late surge leads Central

Bobby Bakhtiari and Alex Furry each scored twice in the second half to turn a one-goal halftime deficit into a 6-4 Central Catholic victory over Tewksbury. Gehrig Bennett opened the scoring for the Raiders, and Eric Fisher ended it with a beautiful goal.

Staying perfect

With Andover holding a one-point lead heading into the final two matches of the day, Noah Farland and Cade Cederchuk each scored 6-3 wins to clinch the Golden Warriors’ 38-34 victory over Belmont. Andover improved to 12-0 for the season.

Knights earn key win

Madison Jackson and Katie Wojcik each excelled in the midfield and North Andover handed Chelmsford its second loss of the season, 2-0, in a battle of MVC soccer top teams. Julia Ward and Kelcey Dion each scored a goal.

Manchester, O’Hare net two

Livi Manchester and Maddie O’Hare each scored two goals and the Windham defense didn’t allow a shot on net in a 4-0 field hockey win over Manchester Central.

Schwartz tallies hat trick

Catherine Schwartz scored all three Whittier goals in a 3-0 victory over Presentation of Mary. Madison Dawkins made four saves for the shutout.

Reggies win thriller

Kerry Ortiz scored team-highs with 12 kills and seven blocks as Greater Lawrence won the fifth and decisive game 15-8 to hold off Fellowship Christian 3-2. Kiara Morales added 12 service points and 15 digs for the Reggies.

Rivera nets two

Elainy Rivera scored twice as Greater Lawrence girls soccer surged past Lynn Tech 3-1. Lisette Perez added the other Reggie goal.

NECC volleyball rolls

Brooke Naatz of North Andover had a game-high 10 kills to lead Northern Essex Community College to a 3-0 win over Quinsigamond. Andover’s Sarah Shattuck added nine service points and eight kills and Tiara Gonzalez of Lawrence had 11 assists.

