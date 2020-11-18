None of the three have ever placed first in a race and rarely been up with the leaders, but Haverhill High cross country coach Mike Maguire won’t soon forget seniors Ariann LeCours, Ivy Ackerman and Helen Burgess.
Maguire calls them grinders, but they’re also saviors of sorts, runners who helped keep the program afloat during a couple of difficult years.
As freshmen, they were three of only six runners, a number that was similar as sophomores. They had virtually no time to gradually acclimate themselves to high school cross country on a team that needed them on the varsity right away.
“They were thrown right into the fire,” said Maguire. “I think it was demanding but they never wavered. I referred to them as ‘my three rocks, the foundation that we were going to build something with.’ “
And build they did. From a tough 2-8 season as freshmen, Haverhill improved to 4-6 in 2018 when it had eight runners and, with double that turnout and freshman Finleigh Simonds leading the way, was 7-3 last year before recording a 5-1 slate this fall.
“That was difficult our freshman year because we were so small,” said Ackerman. “It was hard to be positive. Having more people now, it’s so much easier to run.”
Said LeCours, who comes from a running family and began running as a 5-year-old: “At first, I just wanted to focus on improving my times because in most meets we didn’t stand a chance. Since last year, the meets are so much more exciting because you know you can win them.”
All three have improved tremendously to help provide a solid top five, but probably none have improved as much as Burgess. She was new to cross country as a freshman, having been persuaded to participate by good friend Ackerman and older brother John, who used to run for the Hillie boys team.
“Since I was new to the sport, I just had to focus on my own running and try to improve as much as I could before I could help the team,” said Burgess.
In fact, Burgess improved her 5K time by a whopping five minutes in three years and became a valuable scorer for the team, something she takes pride in but doesn’t dwell on.
“I never expected to improve as much as I have,” said Burgess. “It’s pretty fun to be winning now but the thing I’m proud of is putting in a lot of hard work and seeing the growth.”
Even during that challenging first year, none of the three had reservations when faced with impossible odds, largely because of the small number of runners.
“It’s been fun every year even when we weren’t winning,” said Burgess. “We have a lot of fun at practice and get along so well.”
Said Ackerman; “I just like the atmosphere of cross country. You’re outside and everyone is so positive. You’re all in it together.”
Echoed LeCours, whose younger sister Brynne is often the No. 2 runner on the squad: “What I like about cross country is that you see the individual improvement and that means something for the team. The team bonding is great (in cross country). We’re like a family.”
You know that cross country has made a big impact on the threesome because they are all resolute in continuing to run after high school, on a club or on their own if not on a collegiate team.
“I’ll be running as long as I can,” said Burgess.
It’s a good lesson in resilience. The Hillie seniors never considered dropping cross country during their challenging freshmen days. And they’ve been rewarded with a team that has excelled their last two years as well as a love of the sport that will stick with them for years.
“Cross Country is a great team sport; we can get caught up with individual accomplishments, but it’s the grinders that can transform the trajectory of a team,” said Maguire, who owns a sparkling 211-72-1 record in 29 years as the girls coach. “All three girls have never wavered in their loyalty to each other, the team, and their teammates. They’ve created a good environment for all of their teammates to flourish.”
