The latest stumble in the NFL's ongoing ref debacle

I had no dog in the race, but boy did that really upset me.
In case you missed the NFL’s latest officiating atrocity Monday night, here’s the quick summary. The Lions were jobbed by a phantom hands-to-the-face penalty against former Patriot Trey Flowers on a 3rd-and-4 with 1:45 left in the game. The “infraction,” which occurred at the Detroit 16-yard-line, gave the Packers an automatic first down and allowed them to salt away the rest of the clock and kick a game-winning field goal for a 23-22 win.
It was the second time during the game that Flowers was called for hands-to-the-face, even though video replay clearly showed his hand on the offensive linemen’s chest. He had never been flagged for the penalty once in his five-year NFL career until Monday night.
The first penalty earlier in the fourth quarter negated a third-down sack that would have given Detroit the ball back with under 10 minutes left up 22-13. Three plays later, the Packers scored a touchdown to cut the deficit to 22-20.
So, if you’re keeping track, the Packers scored 10 fourth-quarter points — and ultimately won the game — as a result of terrible calls allowing their drives to continue.
“Today didn’t feel like a win ... until the end,” said Packers QB Aaron Rodgers after the game.
He was right.
Detroit had largely outplayed their NFC North rival, but after the game all anyone could talk about was the officiating. Unfortunately, it was just more of the frustration many fans and players alike have shared about the refs all year.
And then, of course, cue the hardos out there who play contrarian, claiming that the Lions kicking five field goals instead of converting more touchdowns is what eventually cost them the game. Like, how dare they! How dare those dumb, stupid Lions put up 22 points and be in a position to win — on the road — against a defense that was allowing only 18.6 points heading into the game.
What schmucks!
If only they converted all of their opportunities against a top-10 Packers third-down defense that allows just a 34.25% success rate. If only their defense could make even more third-down stops after they already did and had it taken away.
What losers!
Of course, Packers running back Aaron Jones had a fumble and dropped what would have been a wide-open TD earlier in the game, and receiver Darrius Shepherd literally had a ball bounce off his face and wind up an interception at the Detroit 2-yard-line in the fourth quarter.
So the Packers left points on the board, too. But since they won and it doesn’t fit the narrative we don’t talk about that, right?
What are we doing here?
Do we seriously want to go back with hindsight and re-do every single play?
Or, for once, can we just keep sports analysis simple and say that — like in last year’s NFC Championship Game — one blown call cost a team a chance to win the game?
I won’t even talk about the first bogus hands-to-the-face call on Flowers. Let’s just keep it to the second one.
Just play out some scenarios if the penalty is not called and Detroit — rightfully — gets the third-down stop with 1:35 left and no timeouts.
—Green Bay kicker Mason Crosby shanks what would have been a go-ahead 33-yard field goal. Detroit takes over up 22-20 trying to run out the clock with the Packers having all three timeouts left. Maybe a Detroit player fumbles, who knows?
—Crosby makes the kick. Packers go up 23-22. Kickoff. On the first play of the next drive Lions QB Matthew Stafford throws a pick. Game over.
—Crosby makes the kick. Packers go up 23-22. Kickoff. Stafford leads his team down the field and gets in range of kicker Matt Prater (who was 5-for-5 on FGs already that game with two over 50 yards) for their own game-winning try.
There are thousands of ways in which that hard-fought, competitive and massively important game could have ended.
But, we didn’t get to see any of those play out because the refs did the worst thing possible: Didn’t let the players decide the game.
We tune in to watch the best athletes put on a show and decide games, right? So why can’t these refs even come close to keeping up? And more importantly, why is there no accountability when they screw up royally?
But what’s the worst that’s gonna happen to head umpire Clete Blakeman and his crew?
I’m sure a very heartfelt “oops” and “we’re sorry” to the city of Detroit, and maybe a small slap on the wrist from Senior Official Al Riveron before continuing with business as usual.
The Lions would have been 3-1-1 and in first place in the highly-competitive NFC North with a win. Instead they are now 2-2-1 and in dead last.
It’s a darn shame.
Here’s hoping continued outcry will cause some change for the better. But my hopes aren’t too high.
NOT JUST FANS
Many NFL players, past and present, chimed in after the refs blew a call that ultimately ended Monday night’s game between the Lions and the Packers.
“The referees are destroying the NFL game by game,” tweeted Matt Forte . “It’s a shame because of how much work is put in and to have games literally won or lost by bad calls in crucial situations.”
Barry Sanders tweeted, “That is sickening... the @NFL needs to look at a way to prevent that from happening. Two phantom hands to the face calls really hurts us tonight. Yes, we could have scored TDs, but @Lions played too well to have the game end this way.”
