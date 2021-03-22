HAVERHILL — It was a short season but, hey, it was a season.
And for Lawrence’s Abby Heredia and the Northern Essex Community College volleyball team, it was an impressive one. The freshmen-dominated Knights won all three of their late winter matches in convincing fashion, sweeping all three opponents, giving promise for what could be a banner fall.
“We’re trying to keep them together and engaged in the program,” said third-year coach Mike Pelosi. “We had a very talented team and have tremendous potential for next year.”
The talent is not surprising because much of the team, led by Heredia — a former Eagle-Tribune MVP who led the Lawrence High to a 21-1 record and the state semifinals in 2018 — hails from volleyball-rich Lawrence.
Six of the eight players on the roster are from Lawrence and another, Haverhill’s Lismari Valdez, is originally from Lawrence, is the daughter of Lawrence head coach Marino Valdez and has been playing AAU volleyball with her NECC teammates for years.
Recognizing the talent pool in Lawrence, Northern Essex athletic director Dan Blair and Pelosi reached out to recruit several talented Lancers to the program.
Heredia was a year ahead of most of the others but couldn’t play last year because she was recovering from a torn ACL and MCL while playing in a tournament in the Dominican Republic. But she was a focus of the recruiting efforts.
“After the coach reached out to all of us, the group got together and talked about it,” said Heredia, who was aiming for a Division 2 scholarship out of high school but came up empty. “It seemed like a good option, but I was one of the last to decide.”
Although a little resistant at first, partly because “a lot of Lawrence girls don’t want to stay around here,” Heredia finally agreed and is now sold on her decision while looking ahead to next year and beyond.
“It was nice to see how well we played together,” said Heredia. “We had good chemistry and I think we’re really good. I think we can have a great team next year.”
With that in mind, Heredia is trying to keep the team together. Most, including ace setter Vielka Sanchez who connected with her at Lawrence, are expected to return. Valdez is leaning toward transferring but Heredia has possible replacements from Lawrence in mind.
“I think Deja Torres wants to come and my sister (Addy Heredia) is considering it,” said Heredia, of the current Lawrence High seniors.
Like others, Heredia was originally resistant to attending a local community college. But now she sees the wisdom of her decision.
“Hopefully, I’ll get a Division 2 or Division 1 scholarship after this and I’ll be better prepared for that than I was in high school,” she said. “It requires more than talent.”
Heredia has plenty of talent, of course, and she keeps getting better according to Pelosi.
“She was a great player when she joined the program but she’s still improving,” said Pelosi, a former volleyball player at Haverhill and currently a teacher in Salem. “Her foot speed is better, she’s cutting the ball and she’s become a smarter player.
“She’s got a great attitude, always accepts advice graciously and puts it into practice right away. She has an eagerness to improve.”
With Heredia leading the way, Pelosi can hardly wait for the next season, in the fall.
“We could have a great season next year,” said Pelosi. “I’m happy we had some kind of a season and we’re trying to keep them engaged so they can prepare for it.”
In the meantime, Pelosi is hoping to add players to this year’s talented roster. Undoubtedly, he’ll be focusing his recruiting on Lawrence.
Northern Essex players
Sophomores
Tiary Gonzalez, S/RS, Haverhill
Crislauris Cruz, S, Lawrence
Freshmen
Yonelli Batista, DS/H, Lawrence
Chantal Melgan, DS/H, Lawrence
Lismari Valdez, OH, Haverhill
Scarlet Alcantara, MH, Lawrence
Abby Heredia, MH, Lawrence
Vielka Sanchez , S, Lawrence
