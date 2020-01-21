BOSTON — LeBron James in Springfield, Massachusetts.
It’s a marriage destined to happened whenever the future Hall of Famer decides to call it a career. There’s no doubt that “The King” will have his bust enshrined at 1000 Hall of Fame Avenue when he feels it’s time to leave the custom shoes in the closet.
And Monday was a special little sneak peak.
Before his Lakers played the Celtics at TD Garden last night, James took a private chopper to go watch his son, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., play for powerhouse Sierra Canyon at the heralded Hoophall Classic. The annual event draws the top high school prospects and their teams to the birthplace of basketball, and this year, Sierra Canyon was the talk of the tourney.
If you somehow haven’t heard of Hoophall, just know that it’s a huge deal.
Of course, this wasn’t the first time that James Jr. and Sierra Canyon have been in the news. James Sr. has catapulted his son and his team into the national spotlight by his mere presence at a game, and his “antics” — like dunking in the layup line during an AAU game and celebrating on the court after a big play — have helped make Bronny a household name at age 15.
But this isn’t about taking a deep dive into James’ parenting practices. I’m not qualified to do that.
All I know is that seeing an all-time great like LeBron in Springfield, watching his son — a future NBA hopeful — play, was a cool moment.
“First of all, that’s one of the things I appreciate about him,” said Celtics coach Brad Stevens. “I think he’s done a lot of good stuff. He’s a heck of a player, obviously a great thinker and he’s absolutely dominant physically.”
James has already made the case for his still-growing legacy on the court. He’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer and a top-five player all-time.
Top 2?
You can poke fun at his finals record (3-5) to knock him down the all-time peg if you want, and to an extent that’s completely fair. But, heck if you can say anything about his longevity.
It’s Year 17, and James is averaging 25.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and a league-leading 10.9 assists per game. His run of dominance has been pretty unparalleled.
And there’s been no signs of slowing down.
“This year’s, he’s just adding to the lore, right?” said Stevens. “With his passing, I think he’s leading the league in assists or he’s right near the top. Just all of the things that he can do to make those around him better.”
His son is still just a highly-touted freshman in high school with a long road ahead and no guarantees of making the NBA.
But I, for one, am rooting hard that father and son become the first family duo to play in the league at the same time. The NBA has seen plenty of second-generation families — the Barry’s, the Curry’s, the Walton’s — but there’s never been a father-son duo playing together at the same time.
James, 35, has talked fondly about the idea of having Bronny in the NBA with him, and I’m sure he’s got all of the resources necessary to keep his body in shape until that day might come.
I don’t know, maybe you can call me a fool for caring about something so non-consequential when it comes to strictly basketball.
But hearing Blake Arena pop when James walked in to watch his son Monday just made me think of what might be in store in the future.
LeBron’s legacy doesn’t need Bronny, but think about what it could add.
