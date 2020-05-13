Like most everything else, the hiking season is on hold for Haverhill High Latin teachers and coaches Connor Hayden (crew) and Zach Eldridge (boys tennis).
But that hasn’t stopped the Haverhill residents from dreaming of their next ambitious hike, which is something they’ve been contemplating off and on since their journey together last summer.
The 32-year-old Hayden and his girlfriend, Moire O’Mullane, along with 40-year-old Eldridge, hiked The Long Trail last summer, which is the 270-mile North-South trail in Vermont from the Massachusetts border to the border of Canada. It took them 20 days.
The idea to conquer The Long Trail was a mutual one, as they were both avid hikers up for a challenge, although Hayden was perhaps more of the mastermind.
“My girlfriend and I had talked about it in the past,” said Hayden. “Besides New England, we’ve done some hiking in California, Washington State and in the Adirondacks.
“We’ve done a lot of backpacking of two, three or four days but we wanted to try something longer. I knew Zach liked to hike and we got him involved.”
After agreeing to hike The Long Trail, the threesome — along with Hayden’s dog Gidget (a Plott hound, who ultimately went the first 140 miles with them) — warmed up with a few day hikes in the White Mountains.
They left from just outside of Williamstown last July 15 eager to get started. The first part of the hike is more rolling than mountainous and coincides with the Appalachian Trail (AT), until it splits 140 miles north in Killington.
The plan was to average about 13 miles of hiking per day, but that changed on the second day, which Eldridge found the most daunting.
“There was some bear history in the area, taking people’s food, ripping their tents and messing up camp sites and (because of that) when we got to the shelter we were planning on staying at it was closed,” said Eldridge. “It forced us into a 20-mile (hiking) day to get to the next shelter.
“That was a really long day. But, after that, it was all downhill because we knew we could do it.”
In general, the weather was favorable and there were few serious problems. But there were certainly some down moments, one coming for Hayden about halfway through the hike.
“The day before we got to Camel’s Hump (one of Vermont’s five 4.000-foot mountains) it was a little bit of a tough stretch,” said Hayden. “Then I tweaked my right ankle and it hurt for awhile.
“Through the rest of the day I kept wondering if I would be able to keep going. But luckily that night, I did some stretching, massaging and it got better.
“That was the toughest day for me, but we had some ups and downs. There were random days in the first 100 miles that got us down a little because we weren’t going up mountains, and there were no views. They call it the Green Tunnel.”
The threesome did take a couple of days off in Middlebury, where Eldridge’s sister lives, but other than that they were true and steady and far from wiped out when they came to the designated end at the Canadian border.
“By then we had gotten our trail legs and we were used to carrying the weight (of their backpacks),” said Hayden. “Personally, I wasn’t ready for it to end.”
Said Eldridge: “It felt like a great accomplishment and it gave you a good feeling. I was surprised at how far we could go in a day.
“I was happy I did it. I had started hiking and got the bug when I was 14 and went on an Outward Bound trip in Maine, but I had never hiked for more than two days.
“But I had always been interested in endurance things and, after doing the Long Trail, I think I’m more of an avid hiker.”
With that sentiment, both of the Hillie coaches are giving thought to another long distance hiking challenge.
“I definitely want to do another extended hike, something long like the Continental Divide (hike),” said Eldridge.
Hayden feels the same way and sometimes wishes he could hike the entire Appalachian Trail, from Georgia to Mount Katahdin in Maine.
“I would definitely want to do it, but you need to have the time and it’s a huge logistical puzzle,” said Hayden, a graduate of Holy Cross. “But physically and mentally, I think I could do it and I’d love to try it.”
In the meantime, Hayden is looking into other options and has the same focus of all hikers.
“We’re just hoping the trails open up soon,” he said.
The Long Trail
The Long Trail is a hiking trail located in Vermont, running the length of the state. It is the oldest long-distance trail in the United States, constructed between 1910 and 1930 by the Green Mountain Club. It is officially 273 miles with the highest point being at Mount Mansfield, 4,393 feet.
