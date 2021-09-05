Joe Marinaro is a walk-on 5-10, 215-pound sophomore linebacker at BC. His brother, Nick, is a 6-2, 270-pound freshman offensive lineman at Dartmouth.
The brains and athletic ability run in the family.
Their dad, Andover High Hall of Famer Mike Marinaro, said no to Harvard to play at BC, where he was an All-East defensive lineman for coach Tom Coughlin.
Their uncle, also named Joe, starred at Michigan and now lives in Windham. Another uncle, Mike and Joe’s older brother Tony Marinaro, played his high school ball in New Jersey and then was teammates with Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden at the University of Dayton.
Mike and family also lived in Windham for years but now reside in Minnesota. Joe had an historic triple crown: class valedictorian (eight seniors are honored), homecoming king and class president at Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Minn.) High.
Nick also was class president!Of course, the Marinaros are more than football stars.
Taya Marinaro is a freshman woman’s lacrosse player at Merrimack College. The Central Catholic grad is the daughter of Joe and Anne (Murnane) Marinaro. Anne starred at Andover and then played soccer at UMaine.
NOT TO BE FORGOTTEN
With the death of Andover’s Jim Arnold last July, the Hoops for Hope Leagues also ended after 28 unforgettable years. Arnold was someone I greatly admired as a former Tribune colleague who did so much for the community.
I don’t think anyone else could have done what he did with Hoops for Hope, a legendary local program that he founded and nurtured. Most of the area’s top boys and girls basketball stars first became household names there.
RAIDER SUCCESS STORIES
The Central Catholic school website had some neat information on their Class of 2017.
Some sports-related highlights:
Soccer star Amanda Fay has transferred from BU, where she had 15 career shutouts, to play for Indiana as a grad student.
Eagle-Tribune All-Star volleyball player Adam Morris graduated from the Air Force Academy and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the US Space Force.
Olivia Dulong accepted a job with the Red Sox as an official audio technician/DJ.
Former Raider volleyball player and class co-valedictorian Devin Sullivan graduated from Harvard with a degree in (gulp) astrophysics. He’s the son of school president Chris Sullivan and grandson of late legendary Raider teacher-coach-AD Mike Sullivan.
MERRIMACK PARALYMPIAN
Merrimack College swimmer Cailin Currie of Salem, Mass., competed in the 400-meter freestyle on Aug. 26 at the Tokyo Paralympics. Currie finished in 4:50.11 to place ninth.
A graduate student, she has aniridia, a visual impairment caused by the absence of the irises and is legally blind. She’s in the Merrimack record books as part of the record-setting 800 freestyle team with a 7:58.10 on Feb. 19, 2020.
A COLOSSAL MISMATCH
The USA U16 girls basketball team humiliated Costa Rica 121-12 at the World Championships last week in the FIBA Americas Championships.
Whenever a score is that obscene, I have a huge problem with both teams. How can Costa Rica be that inept and how can the US let it get that out of hand?I’d definitely have plenty of questions for US head coach Sue Phillips of Archbishop Mitty High in California.
