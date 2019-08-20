CAMBRIDGE -- Joey Bramanti's year, September to August, typically goes something like this.
School (University of Maine) starts. Fall baseball (scrimmages). Winter baseball (indoor workouts). Finals. Holidays with family. School re-starts. Spring baseball (see 55 games). Summer baseball (50 games).
And, last but not least, the Oldtime Baseball Game.
Technically speaking, the finale to the North Andover resident's baseball year, which will be played Thursday night at St. Peter's Field in North Cambridge, doesn't count in the standings. While they keep score, award an MVP plaque, and raise a lot of money for charities, the 26th annual evening in Cambridge is really a celebration.
The game, which was started by then-Boston Herald sports columnist Steve Buckley, as a way to still celebrate the game during the strike year (1994), has turned into an event that celebrates the storied history with a "dazzling" collection of flannel uniforms representing every era in baseball.
Oh yeah, there is another baseball perk. Buckley has been able attract a baseball legend to play every year.
The 6-foot-5 UMaine baseball star first basemen is playing in his fourth game and has played with or against Pedro Martinez (2017) and Tim Wakefiled (2018). Tomorrow night, Roger Clemens will be added to the list.
Bramanti will be among 50 players, most still playing college baseball.
"I didn’t get to face Pedro or Wakefield when they played, but getting to play with or face Clemens will be unbelievable," said Bramanti, who finished second in average (.296) and RBI (31) as a sophomore in 2018.
"Being on either side of it, getting to say you got to faced him or played with him with is awesome," said Bramanti. "I can only imagine going against Clemens. My favorite memory from this game was getting to meet and talk to Pedro Martinez ... I can't wait."
Several locals have been playing and in Oldtime Baseball Game since its inception, including Haverhill's Carlos Pena. the first-ever alum to make it to the major leagues. Andover/North Andover residents, Bill Novelline and his son, Andrew.
In fact, after the first game, in which the players paid $100 to play, Bill Novelline wrote Buckley a letter.
"Bill said he wanted to help out with next year’s game,” recalled Buckley. “I wrote back and told him there wouldn’t be another game. It wasn’t an annual thing. But he responded with another letter saying, ‘No, no, no ... there needs to be a second game and that his company (Abbot Financial) would donate $2,500. So I said, ‘Oh, let’s have a second game.’”
Bill took over of the operation efforts before handing over to his son, Andrew Novelline. And the game, which has raised an estimated $1 million for local charities, has turned into a summer ritual in Boston area.
Bramanti is hoping for a big season next spring in Orono, Me., possibly getting an invite to play in the Cape Cod League and maybe even the next level.
"We have a good core group of guys right now [at Maine] and have 16 new guys coming in that are going to be ready to help out the team anyway that they can," said Bramanti. "I believe with the culture we have with the returners that we are going to have a solid team."
As for Thursday night, he's on Cloud Nine.
"I started playing when my neighbor and best friend, Max Burt, was playing," said Bramanti. "It's become a part of my baseball year. I'm very lucky to be part of such a great event."
*******BREAKOUT BOX
If you go ...
WHAT: Oldtime Baseball Game
WHERE: St. Peter's Field, Sherman St., North Cambridge
WHEN: Thurs., Aug. 22, 7 p.m. (start); gates open 5:30 p.m.
NO CHARGE: No fee to watch game
CHARITY: Compassionate Care ALS in memory of longtime Fenway Park supervisor John Welch, who died last December after an inspiring fight against ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Welch’s son, Johnny Welch, who played baseball at St. Anselm College followed by seven seasons of independent minor-league ball
INFO: Fans are asked to bring a beach blanket or chair and camp out along the foul lines; spectators who park at the Fresh Pond Shopping Center can walk through the Danehy Park Athletic Complex to St. Peter’s Field in about 10 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.