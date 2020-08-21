There’s a lot that Windham softball coach Dave Hedge likes about having rising senior Jasmine Moskowitz in his program.
Her defense is impressive, she’s incredibly versatile and she can hit to all fields, which she showed in 2019 as a sophomore, hitting .362 in the regular season.
Says Hedge: “Her abilities on the field are incredible; just when you think the ball got through the infield, she’s there to stop it for a play at first. She can make the move from second base to shortstop and, in my opinion, she can play third or first as well. And, to top it off, she can go to the circle in the middle of an inning.
“Offensively, she has a smooth swing. She can go to the opposite field, hit the gaps and down the lines. She has solid control with the bat and is a difficult out.”
But all of that may be secondary to why Hedge treasures Moskowitz’s presence on the team.
“She always and I mean always has a smile no matter how things are going,” he said. “She truly has fun playing the game. But don’t let the smile fool you. She really competes!”
Moskowitz, who also plays soccer for the Jaguars, says it’s just part of her nature, especially on the field.
“I’m just a really happy person and I smile a lot,” she said. “But I smile a lot more when I play softball. I just love the whole environment being out there with really good friends.”
Moskowitz, who is part of a dynamic double play combination with classmate and good friend Larissa Piessens, was — like everyone else on the team — crushed when the high school season was called off. But she didn’t miss a beat this summer playing for the New England Storm, hitting a robust .471 as the team’s shortstop.
It’s been a long journey for Moskowitz. After growing up in Milford, she lived with her family in California for four years before moving back to New Hampshire in the fourth grade.
“Teams were a lot more competitive in softball there (in California) and at first I wasn’t too happy about moving back, but then I got excited,” said Moskowitz, who is an avid snowboarder in the winter. “We have a lot of family here and I love the weather.”
Looking ahead, her goal this coming year is “mainly to improve my skills” and help the team have a good season, all in preparation to playing college softball. She is already talking to a number of college coaches.
They, undoubtedly, realize that Moskowitz would be a plus in so many ways.
