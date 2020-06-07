It’s the first thing you notice when you walk into the foyer of the Glew family home.
Evan Glew’s degrees, two of them.
A third, which is the best of them all, was earned a few weeks ago and is in the mail.
There was a high school degree from North Andover High in 2015, which was a bigger deal than you’d think. There was his associate degree from Northern Essex Community College in 2017. Then, last week, his family performed their own graduation in the backyard, in the middle of a family cookout, for his bachelor’s degree from Franklin Pierce University.
Here’s the best part — he’s not done acquiring degrees. The plan is to get another, his Master’s Degree in sports management, at Franklin Pierce, beginning in the fall.
“One of the biggest accomplishments in my life,” said Glew, referring to finishing his college classes last month. “It felt so far away a few years ago. I’m the first person to graduate with a bachelor’s in the family. That’s a great feeling.”
If Glew, the baseball player, ever got drafted and eventually made it to the major leagues, “The Evan Glew Story” would’ve been made into a hit movie.
But arm issues — elbow and shoulder — probably from overwork, eventually did the left-hander in.
“I would’ve loved to play pro ball,” said Glew, who will be a grad assistant at Franklin Pierce for next season. “But I’m done. Too many injuries.”
Baseball, though, will always hold a special place in Glew’s heart and life.
It saved him.
Never a good student, it got worse early as a high schooler. He was absent over 100 times in a two-year stretch. A degree was the last thing on his mind.
Then came a transition to night school and a few extraordinary teachers who were struck by Glew’s charm.
“The thing that really struck me about Evan was that he was a really kind, good human being,” said his former night school teacher Kristen Newman. “I enjoyed working with him even when he wasn’t motivated.”
Mrs. Carol Strout was another favorite.
“During free time Evan would come to my room, sit next to my desk and talk,” recalled Strout. “And one time he said, ‘Will you marry me?’ In fact, he did a few times. I said, “Oh God, again? Evan, I’m 65!’ ”
It was at night school that they figured out, with input from North Andover High baseball coach Todd Dulin, that there might be one way to motivate Glew.
He was offered that carrot.
If he could get the grades turned around and eliminate the absences and tardies, he had a chance to play baseball.
Glew was all ears.
“When I’m out there, throwing a baseball, it’s just me and the ball and nothing else,” said Glew. “It was one place I could get away. Honestly, for me, being on the mound was the greatest feeling in the world.”
It was like magic. Everything in Glew’s life improved. And so did North Andover’s baseball program.
Glew had two years of school left, but technically, only one year of baseball after repeating a year. The school got a waiver on his behalf for that senior year and Glew gave one of the best season-long pitching performances in school history in the spring of 2015.
The 2015 Eagle-Tribune MVP finished with a 10-1 record, 9-0 in the Merrimack Valley Conference. In 63 innings he struck out 80 batters allowing just over one run per game.
“It was one of the greatest years in the history of the high school,” said coach Dulin. “He was such a smart pitcher. He always kept the ball down. He could throw it in the high 80s (mph) and could touch the 90s. But nobody could hit his curveball.”
He eventually did get his high school degree, but his grades were not good enough for high end collegiate baseball programs. So he spent two years at Northern Essex Community College, which has a gift when it comes to sending students to chase their bachelor’s degree.
“It was different than high school because I had to figure stuff out on my own,” said Glew. “I’d have to wake up early, drive 30 minutes to school and start to get on an eating schedule. And the baseball was very competitive, a lot of great players at that level.”
His coach at NECC, Jeff Mejia, has seen a lot of players like Glew, who were Division 1 talents on the field, but with little direction off it.
“It wasn’t easy for him here, academically,” said Mejia. “But he got some discipline. We also offered him the opportunity to get bigger, physically, and work on his pitches for the move to a four-year school. For us, Evan was outstanding. He started and was really valuable, but even more valuable out of the bullpen.”
Franklin Pierce offered Glew a scholarship for his last two years, and college life, thanks to NECC, suited him well.
“It was an adjustment academically and for baseball,” said Glew. “I had to be even more disciplined. Baseball is very important at Franklin Pierce and we had to put in the extra work. But I loved it.”
Franklin Pierce head coach Mike Chambers saw the best of Glew as a student, never having to discuss any academic issues.
He saw the best of Glew as an athlete, too, particularly at the end of his career.
It was late April. The Division 2 powerhouse program had already lost its 20th game, the most losses in 15 years. The usual, automatic NCAA tourney berth was in big-time jeopardy. And Chambers gave the ball to Glew, often, as in five relief appearances in eight games.
Franklin Pierce won eight of nine games, all five Glew got the ball, including him closing out the conference title game and the first NCAA tourney win. While Glew had a better season, statistically, the year before (5-2, 2.59 ERA), the end of his career (six appearances, 13-plus innings, two runs allowed and 19 strikeouts) was special.
“I put him in the bullpen those last three weeks and we go on that crazy run,” said Chambers. “What a bulldog he was, pitching every couple of days. We could always depend on Evan Glew.”
Baseball, particularly throwing it, though doesn’t define Glew anymore.
While he hopes to have a coaching career after his stint as a grad assistant, his ultimate goal is to become an athletic director in an inner city.
He wants to search for Evan Glews and try to open their eyes like his were opened.
“I learned that if you work hard anything is possible,” said Glew. “You don’t know what you’re capable of doing until you put your mind to it and do it. I want to help kids that went through the same stuff I went through.”
Glew says he’s in contact with all of the people, including his night school teachers, that helped him along the way.
“I’m the luckiest guy in the world,” he said. “I probably surprised a lot of people to be where I am now. Probably even myself.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.