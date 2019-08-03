Brian Ward has nothing bad to say about life in the American Hockey League and ECHL, but the Belfast Giants made him an offer too good to refuse.
After spending three seasons in the NHL’s top minor leagues, the 27-year-old center from Haverhill recently signed a two-year deal with the Elite Ice Hockey League club and will report on Aug. 5.
“It happened fast. I thought I needed a change,” said the 6-1, 203-pound former Governor’s Academy and St. Lawrence University star.
“I always thought I might want to go overseas. They pay for the master’s program (MBA at Ulster University). It’s all tax free. They set you up in an apartment. It was too good an opportunity. It’s an awesome experience all-around.”
Last season he played 17 games with the AHL’s Binghamton Devils (1 goal, 1 assist) and 48 games with the ECHL’s Adirondack Thunder (20 goals, 21 assists, 104 penalty minutes).
LOCATION, LOCATION
Belfast has had a violent history between the Catholics and Protestants.
From Wikipedia: “The most recent example of this conflict was known as the Troubles – a civil conflict that raged from around 1969 to 1998. Bombing, assassination and street violence formed a backdrop to life throughout the Troubles.”
Ward said his parents, Mary and Robert Ward; and grandparents, longtime Haverhill principal Thomas and wife Patricia Behan; and Richard and Judy Ward, were all concerned. And Northern Ireland is 2,965 miles from Haverhill.
Ward said, “I believe it is safe now and relatively easy to travel. I don’t believe there are any major issues.”
He said the Giants averaged 4,561 fans last year and they are one of 12 Elite League teams in the UK.
HOCKEY FUTURE
At 27, Ward isn’t a kid any longer. He briefly attended Dartmouth then transferred to St. Lawrence, another top school, where he was ECAC All-Academic and was the team’s lone captain his senior year.
Given that background, it makes sense he approaches his hockey career thoughtfully.
“I want to keep playing because I love the game,” said Ward, who this summer lived in Plaistow with his brother Patrick, a former Central Catholic and Framingham State hockey player.
“We’ll just see how it goes when the time comes. I won’t put all my eggs in the hockey basket. But it’s been my life for 20 years and I want to continue it. It’s a lot of fun. We’ll see where the next two years (in Belfast) take me.
“At a certain point, do you want to stay here (USA) or make it as lucrative as possible? Going to Europe was a better option. Everything is tax-free. You make a lot more money. That’s my mindset right now. I’m still pretty young. A lot of guys plays until they’re 35-40. I think this is the right move.”
Most foreign pro hockey leagues limit it to four North American players but the EIHL it’s 14 of the 22 players can be from North America.
He has the hockey and the grad school (he’ll begin in 2020) on his plate. Another big passion is fitness and conditioning.
Ward, who has played with five AHL teams, said, “I’m kind of working on a side project, the coach and nutritionist. I have an e-mail newsletter (eepurl.com/gmefgl). It’s a passion of mine.”
Teammates with North Andover’s Farnham
Brian Ward is traveling half-way around the world but there will be at least one familiar face in Northern Ireland.
Former Brown, Phillips Andover and Brooks School star Bobby Farnham of North Andover also will be playing for the Belfast Giants this winter.
Farnham, 30, who played 67 games in the NHL from 2014-17, was with the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds the last two years.
Ward said he trained with Farnham a few years back at Athletic Evolution in Woburn and knows him from Farnham’s days with Phillips and Brown.
“He was a stud,” said Ward, who was a young Governor’s Academy star when Farnham was at Phillips.
“We were always friendly with each other, always good to see each other,” he said. “It’s definitely comforting knowing someone when you are in a whole new world. It makes the transition a little easier when you have a buddy on the team going through the same thing.”
