Here’s a quick summary of the 2020-21 winter sports season around the Merrimack Valley:
Lots of masks. Lots of disinfectant. Lots of athletes, adhering to social-distancing restrictions (i.e. sitting in the stands, instead of benches, during games).
One thing that will be missing will be the fans. There will be no fans, including parents, allowed to watch. This was not an MIAA guideline but one the MVC athletic directors, principals and superintendents came up with.
"Is it perfect? No," said Methuen High girls basketball senior captain Bella Keaney. "But we just want to play. I don't know what I'd do without any games, especially now as a senior."
Keaney knows exactly what's at stake. A three-sport athlete, she played a reduced girls soccer schedule this fall, with the Lady Rangers winning one game with five ties. And she missed the entire lacrosse season last fall.
If Andover High boys basketball coach David Fazio had hair, he probably would've pulled it out by now.
Every time his phone rings he wonders if it's bad news.
"This is really for the boys and girls, the athletes," said Fazio. "We have to find a way to do this for them. And the coaches? Yes, we need this too. The work they put in not just now, preparing, but really all year. Most of my team is either playing another sport or lifting weights somewhere."
Fazio had felt the brunt of the pandemic as much as any coach. His popular five-week summer camp, Hooptown, was cancelled.
"Not having fans, really parents is going to be tough," said Fazio. "I know as a parent, who attended almost all of my kids' games, I'd be a mess. But we need to try to have a season for the kids. Not only for their physical well-being, but their mental well-being."
There will be changes for all winter sports -- basketball, hockey, gymnastics, swimming/diving and skiing -- especially for the indoor sports.
Athletes won't be allowed to use locker rooms. They will have to come to the venue dressed and ready to go. They will have to bring their own water bottles. And they have to socially-distance while on the bench, which means sitting in the bleachers behind the bench.
Swimming will be done virtually, with teams competing by themselves with the clock deciding winners and placers.
Haverhill High athletic director Tom O'Brien said MVC officials from all schools have been on top of this for the last two months, preparing to compete against the second surge of the coronavirus.
"We all know what athletics mean to the schools and the students-athletes," said O'Brien. "The fall went pretty well, honestly. It wasn't ideal. The schedule was shortened. But I can't tell you how many students approached me and were so appreciative of our efforts. That really told me something. They just want an opportunity to play."
O'Brien's girls volleyball team, for one, had one of its best seasons ever going 11-0.
"Again, they weren't able to play in a championship or state tournament, but they had an experience they'll never forget," said O'Brien. "I believe we are doing the right thing."
There are no guarantees. The situation will remain fluid the entire two-month season, which will start with practices and tryouts on Monday and games/matches beginning on Jan. 11.
Everything could be cancelled if everyone involved doesn't do their part and adhere to the guidelines.
"If somebody calls me and I don't pick up the phone, now they know why," joked Fazio. "We're so close. And I believe we're all ready to make it happen."
