Lucas Sciaudone heard all of the noise heading into the season.
“They’re too young,” they said.
“They lost too many seniors,” they said.
“There’s no way they could be as good as they were last year,” they said.
Well, the proverbial “they” in this situation would mainly be the Eagle-Tribune boys soccer preview, which predicted Sciaudone and his North Andover teammates would take a step back this year. So, to the Knights, we would like to formally issue a sincere and heartfelt apology.
Our bad!
“We heard people saying that we were going to have a down year, and we took that personally,” said Sciaudone.
Indeed they did.
Through six games this fall, North Andover is a perfect 5-0-1. Pretty good by itself, but even more impressive when you see that all six games have been shutouts.
That’s right. The Knights have played close to 500 minutes of soccer and have yet to allow a goal.
“A lot of people thought we were going to have a down year, honestly even the coaching staff,” said North Andover coach Kyle Wood. “But the guys have been pretty strong back there. We have a core of sophomores and juniors that have really stepped up this year.”
The shutout streak is continuing last year’s superb defensive effort where the Knights only allowed six goals all season (21 games) on their way to the Division 2 North semis.
With 13 seniors from that roster now gone, however, it was fair to wonder how the Knights were going to fill every hole. And even if they did, it’s not like you’d expect fresh faces to fill the cleats of Eagle-Tribune MVP Ryan McDonald or All-Stars Nate D’Entremont, Connor Gough, Matt Niejadlik, Matt Feng and Peter Coufos.
But the Knights have received welcomed contributions from every new player they’ve plugged in, and their defensive production hasn’t dipped a bit.
“Coach kind of called us out a little bit at the beginning of the year,” said senior back Jackson Berberich, who Wood says has assumed the role of a defensive captain. “He told us that the defense last year was really good, so we need you guys to step up.”
Wood has still relied on his seniors like Berberich and Sciaudone to be “the core of the team,” but credits the early success to the guys in the sophomore and junior classes who have filled roles better than anyone could have thought.
Sophomore Owen Phelan has been a defensive rock in the backfield, classmates Jack Determan and Caleb Ginsburg have stepped in as reliable two-way midfielders and juniors William Gossman and Andrew Howard have helped to keep the “Great Wall” in front of the net strong.
And on the off chance there’s a rare crack in the wall, junior goalie Tyler Bussell — who according to his coach already has “as many saves as the team had all of last year — has been there to patch it.
It’s certainly not bad when you post six shutouts in your first six games.
“That kid (Bussell) is like a brick wall back there,” said Sciaudone, who’s also second on the team with four goals. “We’re really playing well as a team. We’ve had really good communication and we don’t get down on each other.”
The Knights’ schedule ramps up next week with Andover and Central Catholic on the docket, but it’s not like they haven’t blanked good teams so far. They’ve already knocked off Billerica and Chelmsford, and earned a 0-0 draw against a Masconomet team that was in the Division 2 North finals a year ago.
“It doesn’t take a whole lot of skill to be a good defensive player,” said Wood.
“But it takes a lot of hard work and effort, and our guys have played with a lot of that.”
So I guess that only leaves one question.
How far do the Knights think this shutout streak can last?
“I think we can go as long as we want to,” said Berberich. “We all have a lot of faith in each other.”
