Things are finally falling into place nicely for Methuen’s Jake Thibault.
A year ago, Thibault was in transition and not certain about his place, and even his position, as a baseball player. He spent his freshman season at Endicott College, alternating between pitching, mainly as a starter, and playing third base.
For a freshman, Thibault had a respectable rookie season. At the plate, he even had a pair of home runs among his 22 hits. But he was not satisfied or entirely happy and decided to transfer to Merrimack College.
“I wanted to stay near home, save some money and see if I could play at a higher level,” said Thibault. “It worked out great.”
Indeed, Thibault became a solid reliever for Merrimack, striking out 21 in 29 innings of relief pitching while posting a 2-3 record. He was third on the team in appearances.
That he was used primarily in relief was a big and at first a difficult change for Thibault, although he did tell the Merrimack coaches that he would play anywhere and do whatever necessary to help the team.
“It was a little bit of a transition,” admitted Thibault. “You’re put into positions that are uncomfortable and make you tense. But I think I adjusted pretty well.”
Indeed he did and that adjustment has carried over this summer to the Night Owls, where he has been used mostly in relief with tremendous success. In five appearances, he is 1-0 with 11 strikeouts in 9.2 innings and a 0.00 ERA.
Not surprisingly, the 5-foot-9 Thibault has a revised view of his new role.
“I love being a relief pitcher now,” said Thibault. “You can contribute every game and it keeps you more involved.”
Thibault did get one start, however, and coach Paul Sartori feels comfortable sending him to the mound regardless of the situation.
“Whatever success the Night Owl team might achieve this summer I know that Jake Thibault is going to be a big part of it,” said Sartori. “His versatility as a starter and reliever, his desire to want the ball when the game is on the line, and his ability to pound the strike zone and pitch ahead on the counts provides confidence to all his teammates.”
For his part, Thibault is just happy to be with the Night Owls, who are in first place with an 11-1 record. His Merrimack teammate, star shortstop Nick Shumski from Salem, N.H., played with team last year and recommended that he join.
“He (Shumski) liked the coach and said the team is amazing,” said Thibault, who relies on a slider and a 2-seam sinker as his main pitches. “He was right. I’m part of a great staff of pitchers and everything has been great so far.”
Night Owls’ leaders
The Kingston Night Owls, who are the defending North Shore Baseball League champions, are currently in first place with an 11-1 record. They have put up some impressive numbers, both at the plate and on the mound. Following are their leaders.
Batting
Joe Morin — .588 (20-34), 16 RBIs
Nick Comei — .355, 12 RBIs
Andrew Thibault — .342, 17 runs
Pitching
Sean Callahan — 3-0, 15 ip, 17 K, 0.00 ERA
Jake Thibault — 1-0, 9.2 ip, 11K, 0.00 ERA
Shaun Cormier — 2-0, 10 ip, 11K, 0.70 ERA
Not related
Although they share the last name and both are key contributors to the Kingston Night Owls, Jake Thibault and Andrew Thibault are not related.
Andrew is from Nashua, where he played high school ball at Bishop Guertin, and is a junior standout at Clark University while Jake is from Methuen and is currently a sophomore at Merrimack College after transferring from Endicott College.
