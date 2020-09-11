Third-place finish nets Maccario title as state's best in 2020

Nick Maccario was sort of in an unfamiliar position when the Massachusetts golf season officially ended yesterday at the Mass. Mid-Amater Championship at the Great Horse Golf Club.
Third place.
This comes after a summer in which he finished second (Mass. Am), second (New England Am), second (Ouimet Memorial) and first (Hornblower Memorial) in other big state invidual events.
After getting within a stroke of the lead on the back nine, a bad bounce turned a birdie into a bogey and his near-perfect summer ended with a third-place finish, 2-under over three rounds.
But there is a caveat. When it was over, he led all state amateurs in the points race and thus copped the Mass. Golfer of the Year for 2020.
“I’m a little sad that we can’t keep going, because I feel good,” said the Bradford native, who shot 74, 66 and 74, to miss out on the playoff in which Arthur Zelmati came from seven shots back to beat 2019 Mass. Golfer of the Year Matt Parziale in three holes.
“It’s a pretty good year when the worst finish is a third place in the biggest tournaments,” said Maccario, who plays out of Bradford Country Club.
The irony was that Maccario felt great on Thursday, hitting the ball and putting as well as he has all summer. But he missed a few close putts in the third round and two bad bounces yesterday hurt his chances of pulling off the win.
But the picture as the best player in the state in 2020 helps.
“It means a lot,” said Maccario. “I had a lot of confidence this summer and it was so much fun. I can’t explain it.”
Just like he couldn’t explain his round of 56, 15 under par, three weeks ago at his home course.
“A lot of guys were asking me about it,” said Maccario. “A blind squirrel finds the acorn once in a while, I guess.”
The irony is that the Mid-Am was originally scheduled for Andover Country Club, a favorite of Maccario’s. But it was moved after the virus and Andover C.C. couldn’t host.
“It’s not easy defending, that’s for sure,” said Maccario. “This has been an incredible summer. I struck lightning in a bottle a few times. I think this sets me up well for next year. It was a lot of fun. I’ll never forget it.”
Maccario will play in a national tournament called the Azalia Invitational in Charleston, S.C. in late October.
"I'm not that tired," said Maccario. "I'd been off a little bit before this tournament and was looking forward to playing. It has been stressful, but when you play well it's not as bad. I'm looking forward to the Azalea and then setting my schedule up for next year in a few other national events."
