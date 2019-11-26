This year, it should be Andover's turn

For the Andover seniors, the third time should be the charm on Thanksgiving.
For the last two years, North Andover (6-4) has stuck it to the Warriors, winning 41-27 last year in a game not as close as the score indicates and 33-7 in 2017. But Andover (7-4), coming off its stunning win over Everett, is playing its best ball of the season and seems ready to turn things around.
Freshman quarterback Scott Brown has injected a whole new energy into Andover’s offense and, other than in two games, running back Josh Ramos has been consistently productive. Moreover, the Warriors’ defense has gotten stronger during the season.
It won’t be easy, however. The Knights usually play their best on Thanksgiving, and the backfield tandem of Freddy Gabin and Ricky Brutus is dangerous. Also, quarterback Will Schimmoeller has shown he can throw the ball if given the time.
Of all the local Thanksgiving games, this should be the most entertaining and, who knows, maybe it will rival the 2015 game when Andover held on, 42-40. Prediction: Andover 38, North Andover 28.
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
Greater Lawrence (7-4) at Whittier (5-5): Both teams have strong running games and can play defense, but the Reggies can pass a little bit with Shamil Diaz and seem a bit more opportunistic. Prediction: Greater Lawrence 26, Whittier 20
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Lowell (4-6) at Haverhill (3-7): The Hillies have turned it around with three straight wins and, if they control the ball, can make it four. But Lowell still has UNH-bound Brendan Tighe, who was involved in all three TDs in Lowell’s win last year. Prediction: Lowell 20, Haverhill 14
Methuen (5-5) at Dracut (4-6): Dracut is better than its record, but the Rangers, with a closer-to-100% Connor Bryant, should be able to finish its season with a win. Prediction: Methuen 26, Dracut 14
Pentucket (8-2) at Triton (2-8): The Sachems finish a fine season in rousing fashion. Prediction: Pentucket 35, Triton 7
Central Catholic (8-2) at Lawrence (2-8): Lawrence should be able to score a touchdown or two but, realistically, this shouldn’t be close. Will it ever be? Prediction: Central Catholic 35, Lawrence 14
Season record: 103-27
