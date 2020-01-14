Thomas scored 14 as Merrimack rolls

NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack College women's basketball team has now rattled off three straight Northeast Conference (NEC) victories after the win Monday night over Mount St. Mary's University, 76-55.
Senior Denia Davis-Stewart earned her eighth double-double in a row after scoring 14 points and pulling in 13 rebounds.
Freshman Alana Fursman scored a career-high 14 points after going 4-6 from the field, including 2-3 from long range. Fellow freshmen Kaylee Thomas and Jayme DeCesare also scored in double digits netting 14 and 12 points apiece.
With the win the Warriors move to 3-2 in NEC conference play and are 10-6 overall. Mount St. Mary's is 3-1 and 8-8 respectively.
Along with her double-double, Davis-Stewart added five blocks. Merrimack shot 50% from the floor and 48% from long range.
Merrimack heads to Pennsylvania for two games in three days. The Warriors start their road trip at Robert Morris on Saturday and then head to Saint Francis (PA) on Monday. Both games are set for 1 p.m.
