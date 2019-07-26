If a ball is on its way out of bounds, appearing hopeless for anyone hoping to keep it in play, don’t count out Maddy Silveira.
The Phillips Academy striker and Andover resident has a knack for making things happen out of nothing, thanks in large part to her competitive nature.
“A lot of times, you’re chasing down balls where you don’t know if there’s a point in chasing them at all,” Silveira said. “But, you do it for the sake of the game and a lot of times, it does pan out. A big part of my game is my tenacity for the ball and the game overall.”
The senior-to-be is set to embark on her fourth varsity campaign in each of her three different sports, with soccer coming first, before hockey and track. All along, no matter what the season, that competitive fire has helped her along the way.
Phillips head soccer coach Lisa Joel says it’s one of the most noticeable things about Silveira. It’s what contributes to her success on the pitch, and it’s something that has Joel’s hopes running high ahead of the coming season.
“She’s very explosive and unpredictable in the final third,” Joel said. “That’s what we love about her. Maddy has the ability at any moment in the game to do something just outrageously athletic and put the ball in the back of the net. She’s just unpredictable like that.”
Forging her own path
Silveira always half-expected to follow in the tracks of her three older siblings, all of whom attended and played sports at Andover High. In fact, the prep school route wasn’t really at the fore in her mind for a while.
But, she still applied to Phillips Academy, and when she was accepted, she visited and began thinking long and hard about the decision ahead of her.
“The more I started thinking about it and visiting the school, I was like, ‘I don’t think this is an opportunity I should really pass up,’” Silveira said.
Four years on, Silveira has stuck with her three main sports, and still doesn’t know which one she wants to continue playing in college. But, she has those options, and has found out how to keep them all in check while at Phillips.
“I definitely am (happy with my decision),” Silveira said. “It’s a lot of work but the thing I’ve found through the end of my experience, or as I’m nearing it, is that you really get a lot more good at handling the work and you get a lot smarter without noticing that you’re going through it all. That’s kind of what I’m most grateful for.”
Juggling it all
More and more, athletes who stand out tend to gravitate toward their best sport, often working on the other sports’ skills less or giving them up entirely.
Not Silveira.
“Increasingly, we find it’s rare to see high school athletes that are able to excel in multiple sports,” Joel said. “I think Maddy has always loved all the sports that she’s done, so in that way I think she has thrived. It’s great that she’s impacting different teams with different teammates.”
A forward for the Phillips hockey team and a sprinter/long jumper for the track team, Silveira said one of the best things about balancing three sports is that she never falls out of love with any of them
Instead of growing tired with one sport year-round, Silveira’s favorites change with the season.
“It’s helped me mentally never burn out in any of my sports,” Silveira said. Being able to switch from different sports made me more excited to go back to the other ones.
Silveira did say the balancing act can hurt in some ways, like emphasizing different muscle groups. For instance, when she joins the track team, she feels a bit behind her teammates who have been training all winter during the indoor season.
But, at the end of the day, her coach knows why Silveira continues to put up with the grind.
“What I think is unique about Maddy as an athlete is that she is having fun while she’s doing this,” Joel said. “As much as she loves to win and compete, she’s just playing with a smile on her face.”
Sights set high
Silveira will co-captain the Phillips soccer team this coming fall, and beyond that leadership role, Joel sees the senior as the leader of the team’s attacking front.
“I’m really hoping that she has a big year,” Joel said. “At the offensive end, which I see her leading, the hope is that we produce some of the most dangerous final third play in prep schools, and Maddy will be a big part of that.”
The added bonus is that Silveira joined FC Stars to play her club soccer, and has gained valuable experience through that.
This summer alone, she’s helped her team to two finals, including one in San Diego at the Elite Clubs National League national championships. Though both finals were lost, Silveira said the chance to play in a national tournament was rewarding itself.
All that could contribute to big things at Phillips this year. Joel said she can envision Silveira leading the team in scoring again, as she has for the last two seasons (13 goals as a sophomore, nine as a junior).
That’s not really a top priority for the player herself, though.
“I do want to be the best captain I can be, but I really want to lead us to a championship,” Silveira said. “That’s my big thing.”
The Maddy Silveira File
From: Andover
Year: Senior
Three-sport star: Silveira plays soccer, hockey and runs track. She was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in soccer and an honorable mention in hockey.
Athletic Family: Silveira’s three older siblings, Max, Sebastian and Isabella, were all athletic standouts at Andover High. Sebastian ran track at Princeton and Isabella currently runs at Tufts.
What the future holds: Silveira said she isn’t sure which of her three sports she wants to continue in college, but said she plans to play at least one at the next level.
