MANCHESTER — The Trenton Thunder pulled away from the New Hampshire Fisher Cats with four runs in the top of the seventh inning en route to a 5-1 win Monday night at Delta Dental Stadium.
Trailing 1-0 on an RBI single from Isiah Gilliam, the Fisher Cats tied the score in the bottom of the sixth inning. Riley Adams singled to center and Chad Spanberger belted a double to the triangle in right center to make it 1-1.
Trenton responded with four runs, three unearned, in the top of the seventh. Angel Aguilar had the big hit in the frame, a two-out, two-run double to end the night for Yennsy Diaz.
North Andover’s Max Burt was 0 for 4 for the Thunder as their designated hitter.
In his Double-A debut for the Thunder, Miguel Yajure allowed one run on six hits in 5.1 innings. Trevor Lane earned the win in relief with 2.2 scoreless innings.
Brock Lundquist recorded a pair of doubles for the Fisher Cats, who went 0 for 12 with runners in scoring position.
Spinners thumped
LOWELL — The Lowell Spinners continued their late season slump Monday, falling to Aberdeen, 5-1.
Gilberto Jimenez provided the lone offense for Lowell (37-32) with a solo home run in the eighth. He and Will Dalton both had two hits for the Spinners and Aldo Ramirez took the loss.
