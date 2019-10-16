Thursday's Area High School Schedule

Thursday, Oct. 17
Field Hockey
Pelham at Milford, 3:30 p.m.; Sanborn at Hollis-Brookline, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Amesbury, 6 p.m.
Golf
Windham at NH Division 2 Championship, 10 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Presentation of Mary at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Sanborn at Mascenic, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Mystic Valley, 4 p.m.; Billerica at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Hanover at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at Haverhill, 7:30 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Greater Lawrence at Presentation of Mary, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Chelsea, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Swampscott at Methuen, 5:30 p.m.
