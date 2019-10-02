Thursday's Area High School Schedule

Field Hockey
Pentucket at Rockport, 3:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Souhegan at Sanborn, 4 p.m.; Windham at Manchester Central, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
Dracut at Methuen, 3 p.m.; Minuteman at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.; Windham at Pembroke, 3:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Exeter, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 3:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Haverhill at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Everett at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Prospect Mountain at Sanborn, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Presentation of Mary, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Lynn Tech at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Presentation of Mary at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Windham at Portsmouth, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 7:15 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Fellowship Christian at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.
