Thursday's Area High School Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 12
Field Hockey
Sanborn at Bow, 4 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Haverhill, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
Greater Lawrence at Minuteman, 3:30 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Sanborn at Conant, 3:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Methuen at Chelmsford, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Windham at Pembroke, 3:30 p.m.; Salem at Hanover, 3:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Tewksbury at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Presentation of Mary at Essex Tech, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 4 p.m.; Mystic Valley at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Manchester, 5:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 5:30 p.m.; Methuen at Lawrence, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Andover at Tewksbury, 3:45 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Lawrence at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Whittier at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 5 p.m.; Presentation of Mary at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Fellowship Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Pelham at Oyster River, 5:45 p.m.
