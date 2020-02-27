Boys Basketball
Windham 53, Timberlane 42
Timberlane (42): C. Ross 9, Chanikira 7, Geisler 12, K. Ventola 10, Olson 2, Surprenant 0, Giangregorio 0, Stewart 0, Carrion 2. Totals 18-2-42
Windham (53): DaSilva 22, Schramm 4, Heres 4, Desmarais 0, Lippold 13, Carroll 0, Logue 10, Kurgan 0, Jezak 0, Peterson 0, Billone 0. Totals 19-7-53
3-pointers: WIND — DaSilva 5, Logue 2, Lippold; TIMB — Geisler 2, C. Ross, Chanikira
Timberlane (2-14): 11 6 14 11 — 42
Windham (8-10, 8-7): 7 19 11 16 — 53
Girls Basketball
Sanborn 42, Coe-Brown 39
Sanborn (42): Merry-Carreiro 1, Morris 5, Houghton 12, McGough 16, Hinckley 4, Brown 0, Cotter 2, Young 0, Giles 0, Postema 0, Griffith 0. Totals 13-13-42
3-pointers: McGough 3
Coe-Brown (10-8): 7 10 7 11 4 — 39
Sanborn (10-8): 5 7 16 7 7 — 42
