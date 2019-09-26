Field Hockey
Pelham 4, Oyster River 1
Goals: Sydney Nutter 2, Jade Atkins, Payton Hamlin
Saves: Hayley Gilbert 7
Pelham (4-1): 3 1 — 4
Oyster River: 0 1 — 1
Phillips 1, Brooks 0
Goals: Georgia Adams
Saves: PA — Katie Wimmer 8; B — 6
Phillips (4-0): 0 1 — 1
Brooks: 0 0 — 0
Golf
Lowell 15, Methuen 5
at Merrimack Valley GC
Methuen winners: Cameron Hutchings 4-3, Xavier Cordero 4-3
Records: Methuen 1-7
Haverhill 20, Dracut 0
at Bradford CC (par 35)
Haverhill winners: 1, Aiden Azevedo 5-3; 2. Jack DiFlores 1-up; 3. Sean Crockett 5-4; 4. Will Madden 2-1; 5. Sam Boyer 4-3; 6. Patrick Kelleher 3-1; 7. Max Gould 4-3; 8. David Corcoran 4-3
Low scores: Azevedo 37, Boyer 37
Records: Haverhill 6-2
North Andover 16, Billerica 5
at North Andover CC
North Andover winners: James Robbins 3-and-1, Adam Heinze 3-and-1, Jack Fay 3-and-2, Jack Roe 3-and-1, Jon Finn 1-up, Ryan Biancavilla 4-and-3
Records: North Andover 5-3
Andover 16.5, Central Catholic 3.5
at Atkinson CC (par 36)
Winners: Andover — Evan Giggey, Steve Ingram, Nick Ventura, Teddie Gorrie, Tim Kobelski, Noah Farland; Central Catholic — Josh Lavallee
Records: Andover 9-0, Central 4-6
Windham victorious
at Windham CC (Par 35)
Team scores: Windham 107, Hollis-Brookline 100, Goffstown 82
Windham leaders: Nick Furnari 24, Aidan Carter 22, Jack Flanagan 22, Will Mckee 20, Hunter Boudreau 19
Records: Windham 15-6
Girls Soccer
Masconomet 3, Pentucket 1
Goals: Annabelle Sylvanowicz
Assists: Sabrina Campbell
Saves: Ashlynne Reade 7
Masconomet: 0 3 — 3
Pentucket (5-3-1): 0 1 — 1
Andover 1, North Andover 0
Goals: Emma Azzi
Saves: A — Izzy Shih 7; NA — Paige Perone 3, Caitlyn Wessel 10
North Andover (7-1-1): 0 0 — 0
Andover (4-1-2): 0 1 — 1
Methuen 4, Lowell 0
Goals: Brooke Tardugno 3, Bella Keaney
Saves: Stephanie Henrick 3
Lowell (1-5-1): 0 0 — 0
Methuen (3-5): 2 2 — 4
Boys Soccer
Masconomet 2, Pentucket 1
Goals: Alex Bishop
Assists: Will Roberts
Saves: Tyler Correnti 8
Records: Pentucket 6-2-1
Haverhill 2, Billerica 1
Goals: Tanner Van Cor, Jaime Pardo
Saves: Matt Corliss 10
Haverhill (5-3-1): 1 1 — 2
Billerica: 0 1 — 1
North Andover 1, Andover 0
Goals: William Equi
Saves: NA — Tyler Bussell 6; A — 5
Andover (2-5-1): 0 0 — 0
North Andover (6-0-1): 0 1 — 1
ConVal 1, Pelham 0
Saves: Greg Nicholls 8
ConVal: 0 1 — 1
Pelham (2-7): 0 0 — 0
Lowell 4, Central Catholic 0
Saves: James Sorenson 7, Owen D’Agata 5
Central Catholic (4-4): 0 0 — 0
Lowell: 4 0 — 4
Dracut 4, Lawrence 0
Saves: Arodi Rodriguez 13
Dracut: 4 0 — 4
Lawrence (1-6-1): 0 0 — 0
Volleyball
Whittier 3, Fellowship Christian 0
Kills: W — Seda Tuncok 5
Blocks: W — Siarra Cronin 1
Assists: W — Cronin 16
Service points/aces: W — Cronin 11/4
Digs: W — Alicia Habib 15
Whittier (6-2): 26 25 25 — 3
Fellowship (4-3): 24 23 19 — 0
Lowell Catholic 3, Greater Lawrence 0
Kills: Kerry Ortiz 4
Blocks: Jeuddy Ramirez 2
Assists: Nataly Guzman 7
Service points/aces: Ortiz 7/3
Digs: Kiara Morales 14
Lowell Catholic: 25 25 25 — 3
Greater Lawrence (6-4): 18 23 10 — 0
Presentation 3, Notre Dame 1
Kills: Sarah D’Agostino 8
Blocks: D’Agostino 4
Assists: Maia Munoz 9
Service points (aces): Athena Sharpe 12 (Stephanie Moreau 7)
Digs: Arlette Cabral 6
Notre Dame: 14 12 25 21 — 1
Presentation (2-7): 25 25 16 25 — 3ww
