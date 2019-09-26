Field Hockey

Pelham 4, Oyster River 1

Goals: Sydney Nutter 2, Jade Atkins, Payton Hamlin

Saves: Hayley Gilbert 7

Pelham (4-1): 3 1 — 4

Oyster River: 0 1 — 1

Phillips 1, Brooks 0

Goals: Georgia Adams

Saves: PA — Katie Wimmer 8; B — 6

Phillips (4-0): 0 1 — 1

Brooks: 0 0 — 0

Golf

Lowell 15, Methuen 5

at Merrimack Valley GC

Methuen winners: Cameron Hutchings 4-3, Xavier Cordero 4-3

Records: Methuen 1-7

Haverhill 20, Dracut 0

at Bradford CC (par 35)

Haverhill winners: 1, Aiden Azevedo 5-3; 2. Jack DiFlores 1-up; 3. Sean Crockett 5-4; 4. Will Madden 2-1; 5. Sam Boyer 4-3; 6. Patrick Kelleher 3-1; 7. Max Gould 4-3; 8. David Corcoran 4-3

Low scores: Azevedo 37, Boyer 37

Records: Haverhill 6-2

North Andover 16, Billerica 5

at North Andover CC

North Andover winners: James Robbins 3-and-1, Adam Heinze 3-and-1, Jack Fay 3-and-2, Jack Roe 3-and-1, Jon Finn 1-up, Ryan Biancavilla 4-and-3

Records: North Andover 5-3

Andover 16.5, Central Catholic 3.5

at Atkinson CC (par 36)

Winners: Andover — Evan Giggey, Steve Ingram, Nick Ventura, Teddie Gorrie, Tim Kobelski, Noah Farland; Central Catholic — Josh Lavallee

Records: Andover 9-0, Central 4-6

Windham victorious

at Windham CC (Par 35)

Team scores: Windham 107, Hollis-Brookline 100, Goffstown 82

Windham leaders: Nick Furnari 24, Aidan Carter 22, Jack Flanagan 22, Will Mckee 20, Hunter Boudreau 19

Records: Windham 15-6

Girls Soccer

Masconomet 3, Pentucket 1

Goals: Annabelle Sylvanowicz

Assists: Sabrina Campbell

Saves: Ashlynne Reade 7

Masconomet: 0 3 — 3

Pentucket (5-3-1): 0 1 — 1

Andover 1, North Andover 0

Goals: Emma Azzi

Saves: A — Izzy Shih 7; NA — Paige Perone 3, Caitlyn Wessel 10

North Andover (7-1-1): 0 0 — 0

Andover (4-1-2): 0 1 — 1

Methuen 4, Lowell 0

Goals: Brooke Tardugno 3, Bella Keaney

Saves: Stephanie Henrick 3

Lowell (1-5-1): 0 0 — 0

Methuen (3-5): 2 2 — 4

Boys Soccer

Masconomet 2, Pentucket 1

Goals: Alex Bishop

Assists: Will Roberts

Saves: Tyler Correnti 8

Records: Pentucket 6-2-1

Haverhill 2, Billerica 1

Goals: Tanner Van Cor, Jaime Pardo

Saves: Matt Corliss 10

Haverhill (5-3-1): 1 1 — 2

Billerica: 0 1 — 1

North Andover 1, Andover 0

Goals: William Equi

Saves: NA — Tyler Bussell 6; A — 5

Andover (2-5-1): 0 0 — 0

North Andover (6-0-1): 0 1 — 1

ConVal 1, Pelham 0

Saves: Greg Nicholls 8

ConVal: 0 1 — 1

Pelham (2-7): 0 0 — 0

Lowell 4, Central Catholic 0

Saves: James Sorenson 7, Owen D’Agata 5

Central Catholic (4-4): 0 0 — 0

Lowell: 4 0 — 4

Dracut 4, Lawrence 0

Saves: Arodi Rodriguez 13

Dracut: 4 0 — 4

Lawrence (1-6-1): 0 0 — 0

Volleyball

Whittier 3, Fellowship Christian 0

Kills: W — Seda Tuncok 5

Blocks: W — Siarra Cronin 1

Assists: W — Cronin 16

Service points/aces: W — Cronin 11/4

Digs: W — Alicia Habib 15

Whittier (6-2): 26 25 25 — 3

Fellowship (4-3): 24 23 19 — 0

Lowell Catholic 3, Greater Lawrence 0

Kills: Kerry Ortiz 4

Blocks: Jeuddy Ramirez 2

Assists: Nataly Guzman 7

Service points/aces: Ortiz 7/3

Digs: Kiara Morales 14

Lowell Catholic: 25 25 25 — 3

Greater Lawrence (6-4): 18 23 10 — 0

Presentation 3, Notre Dame 1

Kills: Sarah D’Agostino 8

Blocks: D’Agostino 4

Assists: Maia Munoz 9

Service points (aces): Athena Sharpe 12 (Stephanie Moreau 7)

Digs: Arlette Cabral 6

Notre Dame: 14 12 25 21 — 1

Presentation (2-7): 25 25 16 25 — 3ww

