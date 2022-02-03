<ASCII-MAC>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lawrence 45, Essex Tech 36
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (45):<cstyle:> Garcia 10, Diaz 10, Roa 5, Castillo 4, Cruz 10, Andujar 3, Ohlinger 3. Totals 18-7-45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Diaz 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (8-6):<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>11<0x2002>9<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Essex Tech (8-6):<cstyle:> <0x2002>7<0x2002>13<0x2002>4<0x2002>12 <0x2014> 36
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 52, Billerica 37
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (52):<cstyle:> Carpio 0, Allen 24, Touma 2, Vasquez 4, Nkwantah 6, Moon 1, Almanzar 0, Santiago 0, Giles 0, Eason 4, Spencer 0, Drejaj 8, Kiwanuka 3; Totals 20-7-52
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Allen 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica (3-8):<cstyle:> <0x2002>0<0x2002>11<0x2002>13<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 37
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (10-3):<cstyle:> 12<0x2002><0x2002>8<0x2002><0x2002>7<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 52
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bedford 62, Salem 53
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem<cstyle:>:<cstyle:> Pacy 11-4-31; Ryan 1-0-3; Bates 1-0-2; Kloza 3-0-6; Melo 3-0-7; McGrail 1-0-2; Gaudet 1-0-2; McCloskey; Totals 21-4-53
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers: Pacy 5, Ryan, Melo<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (8-9):<cstyle:> 14<0x2002><0x2002>9<0x2002>18<0x2002>12 <0x2014> 53
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bedford (11-7):<cstyle:> 10<0x2002>17<0x2002>24<0x2002>11 <0x2014> 62
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Minuteman 45, Greater Lawrence 24
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (24):<cstyle:> Manchester 0, Perez 4, Marshall 2, Gomez 2, Cabreja 1, Calixte 3, Vazquez 2, Croteau 10.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Calixte 1, Croteau 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (6-9):<cstyle:> <0x2002>2<0x2002>9<0x2002><0x2002>4<0x2002>9 <0x2014> 24
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Minuteman:<cstyle:> 13<0x2002>7<0x2002>16<0x2002>9 <0x2014> 45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Notre Dame 22, Pioneer Charter School 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Notre Dame Cristo Rey (22):<cstyle:> Marmolejos 6, J. Perez 2, Guzman 4, W. Perez 2. Totals 9-4-22
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> none
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pioneer Charter School:<cstyle:> 5<0x2002>9<0x2002>0<0x2002>4 <0x2014> 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Notre Dame:<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>6<0x2002>4<0x2002>8 <0x2014> 22
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 37, Coe-Brown 31
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (37):<cstyle:> Parker 15, Powers 15, Lampron 6, Stewart 1, Fox 0, Genest 0, Rich 0. Totals: 14-5-37
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Powers 3, Parker
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Coe-Brown (6-11):<cstyle:> <0x2002>6<0x2002>9<0x2002><0x2002>6<0x2002>10 <0x2014> 31
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (5-12):<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>4<0x2002>13<0x2002><0x2002>8 <0x2014> 37
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 43, Keene 39
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (43):<cstyle:> Weeks 6, Guarnaccia 0, Smith 6, Steffanides 6, Bean 3, Husson 4, Sovereign 0, Amari 13, Boucher 5, Abruzese 0.Totals 13-14-43
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Smith 1, Steffanides 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Keene (3-14):<cstyle:> 7<0x2002>16<0x2002><0x2002>7<0x2002><0x2002>9 <0x2014> 39
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (11-7):<cstyle:> 6<0x2002>10<0x2002>15<0x2002>12 <0x2014> 43
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Dracut 70, Lawrence 41
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (41):<cstyle:> Medina 21,Martinez 7, Fuentes 6, Rivera 4, Vigneiro 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Medina 1, Martinez -1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut (14-2):<cstyle:> 30<0x2002>21<0x2002>13<0x2002><0x2002>6 <0x2014> 70
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (2-11):<cstyle:> <0x2002>5<0x2002><0x2002>4<0x2002>14<0x2002>18 <0x2014> 41
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Gymnastics
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover sweeps
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team scores: <cstyle:>North Andover 132.65, Tewksbury 132.3, Lowell 131.65 <cstyle:textBold> North Andover placers:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Vault<cstyle:>: 1.tie 1. Carlin Wong 9.4; <cstyle:textBold>Bars<cstyle:>: 3. Wong 8.7; <cstyle:textBold>Beam<cstyle:>: 3. Lindsay Neyman 8.6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> North Andover 5-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Ice Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 3, Newton South 2 (OT)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (4-7-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Newton South (5-6):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> CJ Carpentier, Cullen Dolan, Andrew Perry
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Troy Takesian 31
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 11, Minuteman 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Minuteman (1-9):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (10-4-2):<cstyle:> 5<0x2002>2<0x2002>4 <0x2014> 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Jack Allard 3, Noah Kneeland 2, Chris DiMaggio 2, Cody Incopera 2, Patrick Morris 1, Aidan Cashman 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Noah Page 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Concord 5, Windham 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Concord (11-0):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (5-8):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Stephen Salvador
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Ben Breen 30
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Swimming
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Merrimack Valley Meet
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team Scores<cstyle:>: 1. Andover 437, 2. Chelmsford 359, 3. Lowell-North Andover 239, 4. Haverhill 213, 5. Central Catholic 102<cstyle:textBold> Local top-6 placers<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>200 medley relay<cstyle:>: 1. Andover (Ivan Giles, Patrick Soong, Eric Xu, Matvey Malinovski) 1:42.83;, 2. Lowell-North Andover 1:43.00; 5. Central 1:52.98, 6. Haverhill 1:55.99; <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle<cstyle:>: 1. Henry Campbell A 1:46.75, 2. Casey Connors H 1:47.40, 3. Jack Ventre L-NA 1:48.90, 4. William Moulson A 1:54.07, 5. Scott Kessel A 1:56.59, 6. Ali Abedelal L-NA 1:59.60; <cstyle:textBold>200 IM<cstyle:>: 1. Malinovski A 1:59.55, 3. Andrew Kelley CC 2:02.10, 4. Dylan Wang A 2:08.19, 5. Ryan Zhu A 2:14.46, 6. Andrew Gust L-NA 2:14.72; <cstyle:textBold>50 freestyle<cstyle:>: 3. Xu A 23.01, 4. Harison Rupp L-NA 23.42; <cstyle:textBold>Diving<cstyle:>: 3. Davis Blanch A 171.7; 4. Charles McNally A 141.5; 5. Dominick Piazz L-NA 1:38.2; <cstyle:textBold>100 butterfly<cstyle:>: 1. Daniel McLaughlin H 51.81; 2. Kelley CC 54.83, 4. Kessel A 57.46; 5. Son Nguyen L-NA 57.64; 6. Carl Wang A 58.69; <cstyle:textBold>100 freestyle<cstyle:>: 1. Malinovski A 48.19, 4. Rupp L-NA 52.79, 5. Jayden Sigman A 53.17; <cstyle:textBold>500 freestyle<cstyle:>: 1. Campbell A 4:48.60, 2. Ventre L-NA 4:50.84, 3. Moulson A 5:10.15, 4. D. Wang A 5:24.71, 6. Joseph Musumarra CC 5:40.43; <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: 2. Haverhill (McLaughlin, Jacob Speadbrough, Sam Mistretta, Connors) 1:31.30, 3. Andover 1:34.40, 4. Lowell-North Andover 1:37.68, 6. Andover 1:40.07; <cstyle:textBold>100 backstroke<cstyle:>: 1. McLaughlin H 55.25, 2. Joe Buckley L-NA 56.66, 3. Connors H 56.77, 4. Sigman A 58.41, 5. Ivan Giles A 59.55; 6 Abedelal L-NA 1:01.12; <cstyle:textBold>100 breaststroke<cstyle:>: 2. Xu A 1:02.18, 3. Leo Ferrucci L-NA 1:04.57, 4. Soong A 1:07.07, 5. Braedon Smith A 1:09.47; 6. Ryan Zhu A 1:09.58; <cstyle:textBold>400 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: 2. Haverhill (Connors, Speadbrough, Mistretta, McLaughlin) 3:21.56; 3. Andover 3:22.65; 4. Lowell-North Andover 3:37.00, 5. Andover 3:42.25
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Wrestling
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 70, Pinkerton 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Local winners:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>106<cstyle:>: Tallon Oljey T pin; <cstyle:textBold>113<cstyle:>: Ben Mann T pin; <cstyle:textBold>120<cstyle:>: T.J. Labatte T 3-1; <cstyle:textBold>126<cstyle:>: Jon Fabrizio T pin; <cstyle:textBold>132<cstyle:>: Tucker Hadwin T 5-3; <cstyle:textBold>138<cstyle:>: Jacob Andrade T pin; <cstyle:textBold>145<cstyle:>: Codey Wild T pin; <cstyle:textBold>152<cstyle:>: Konrad Parker T pin; <cstyle:textBold>160<cstyle:>: Erik Kappler T pin; <cstyle:textBold>170<cstyle:>: Jack Mackiernan P 4-2; <cstyle:textBold>182<cstyle:>: Bryace Parker T 10-1; <cstyle:textBold>195<cstyle:>: Dominic Pallaria T pin; <cstyle:textBold>220<cstyle:>: Cooper Kelley T pin; <cstyle:textBold>HVY<cstyle:>: Malikai Colon T pin
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Timberlane 13-1
