Now that she’s back playing basketball again, after sitting out last year with a torn ACL that required surgery on her left knee, Methuen junior Kaitlyn Tierney doesn’t want to miss time again.
That’s why, despite recurring pain, Tierney is rejecting another operation that might ease the pain.
“They (doctors) said they could do another procedure that could help,” said the 5-foot-5 Tierney. “They could take the pins out of my knee, but I don’t want to be out of sports that long.”
As it was, missing part of her sophomore volleyball season when she got hurt in warmups, and then all of the basketball season was bad enough.
“It was really tough last year just watching,” said Tierney. “I went to all the practices and all the games, but it was hard for me. It took an emotional toll.”
So, although Tierney feels she is not quite at her previous level, she is happy to be back on the court again.
“I’m excited to be playing again but I still have issues with my knee and I don’t consider myself at 100%,” she said. “I’m not as fast as I was and jumping and cutting is harder. And playing good defense is harder for me.
“I still feel pain off and on but I try not to think about it — that just makes it worse.”
To limit the pain, Tierney ices her knee after every game and practice and has returned to physical therapy.
Fortunately, the injury and the lingering pain has not affected Tierney’s offense. After averaging a solid 9.5 points as a freshman, she’s currently averaging over 11 points. She was in double figures in five of Methuen’s first eight games with a high of 17.
Tierney’s first game, in which she scored 14 points against Dracut, was a turning point.
“I was really nervous at first and I started slow, but I found my spark as the game went on,” said Tierney. “That gave me the confidence that I could do it.
“My shot is a strength. I worked on it a lot. Last year during practice, all I could do was go over to the side and shoot.
“I like to drive (to the basket) but I was nervous about doing that. But I got over it. There was this one play where I started to drive and I hit the floor hard and hit my knee cap. But I got right back up. I didn’t want to miss any more time. Now I don’t hesitate.”
Providing offense isn’t the only way that Tierney likes to contribute to the Rangers’ cause, however.
“I like being the hype player on the team,” she said. “I’m always yelling something. I like to keep the team up and positive.”
Methuen coach Hilary Glynn certainly appreciates all that Tierney has contributed.
“She has done an incredible job this year on both ends of the floor and has also emerged as a positive voice, which is great to see,” said Glynn. “She also has incredible mental and physical toughness which any coach loves to see and have on their team.
“Kaitlyn has had a great junior year, and I am confident her senior year will be a break out year for her. With that milestone first year post injury under her belt, she will have all of her confidence back and when that happens her potential is limitless.”
Tierney is definitely hoping to step it up even more next year, because she would like to continue playing beyond high school.
“It’s always been a dream to play college basketball and I’m not going to let this injury ruin that for me,” she said.
********************************
3-sport athlete
Although basketball is her passion, Kaitlyn Tierney was determined to be a 3-sport athlete in high school so she began playing volleyball and she has developed to the point that she was a part-time starter this year and named a captain. She also plays softball.
*********************************
“I still feel pain off and on but I try not to think about it.”
Kaitlyn Tierney
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.