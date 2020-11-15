AMHERST, N.H. — Timberlane went toe-to-toe with No. 1-seeded Soughan on Saturday, limiting the Sabers to just two touchdown through three quarters.
But the Owls could not find any rhythm on offense, and Souhegan struck for two late scores to close out a 31-7 victory in the Division 2 state semifinals.
“We played extremely hard, as we always do,” said Timberlane head coach Kevin Fitzgerald. “I’m proud of the team’s effort. We just ran into a very good opponent. Souhegan was just the better team.”
The Owls (3-4), a year removed from a winless season in Division 1, were playing for their first state championship berth since winning the 2001 Division 2 title. Souhegan (7-0) advances to the title game, and will take on Plymouth (6-0).
The game was scoreless on Saturday until the Sabers — who beat Timberlane 41-8 in the regular season — blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown midway through the second quarter.
“The blocked punt before halftime hurt us,” said Fitzgerald. “We never really recovered from that.”
Trailing 14-0 at halftime, Timberlane continued to battle, limiting the Sabers to just a field goal in the third quarter.
Caleb Vlack highlighted the Owls’ effort with an interception, and Nick Matthews was once again a force on the line.
But Souhegan struck for two more TDs to start the fourth, before Timberlane’s Dominic Pallaria broke up the shutout with a 13-yard touchdown.
“I’m very proud of this group, especially the seniors,” said Fitzgerald. “I couldn’t ask for more than what this group gave us. I’m so happy for the seniors that they got to have this tournament experience. They had a lot to do with this team’s success.”
Souhegan 31, Timberlane 7
Division 2 semis
Timberlane (3-4): 0 0 0 7 — 7
Souhegan (7-0): 0 14 3 14 — 31
Second Quarter
S — Blocked punt return (Riley Lawhorn kick)
S — Jake Civiello 14 pass from Austin Jain (Lawhorn kick)
Third Quarter
S — Lawhorn 26 field goal
Fourth Quarter
S — Reese Colby 6 pass from Jain (Lawhorn kick)
S — Colby 26 pass from Jain (Lawhorn kick)
T — Dominic Pallaria 13 run (Harrison Bloom kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Timberlane (30-28) — Dominic Pallaria 10-37, Dan Post 4-8, Ethan Stewart 13-2, Matt Williams 3-(-19); Souhegan (31-128) — Riley Lawhorn 15-86, Austin Jain 6-21, Mitch Hauser 3-13, Aidan Casey 2-7, Tony Garrant 2-6, Michael Maroun 2-(-2), Dylan Button 1-(-3)
PASSING: Timberlane — Ethan Stewart 7-14-0, 94; Souhegan — Jain 14-25-1, 158
RECEIVING: Timberlane — Devon Simmons 1-48, Bob Olson 2-24, Pallaria 2-9, Williams 2-13; Souhegan — Luke Manning 4-53, Jake Civiello 4-48, Reese Colby 3-37, Connor Holland 3-20
