PLAISTOW, N.H. — For three quarters, Timberlane’s defense kept the Owls within striking distance on Friday, shutting out one of New Hampshire’s most explosive offenses in the second and third quarter.
But Timberlane could not respond on offense, and undefeated Souhegan added three fourth quarter touchdowns to close out a 41-8 victory.
“We just didn’t have enough tonight,” said Timberlane coach Kevin Fitzgerald. “It hurts when you get into a 21-0 hole to start. They hit some big plays, which they have the ability to do. We got better as the game went on, but we need to improve in a bunch of areas.”
Souhegan (4-0) took command on the game’s opening play, a 72-yard touchdown run by senior Riley Lawhorn. That was the first of three touchdowns for the Sabers in the game’s first 8:45, led by dynamic quarterback Austin Jain (272 passing yards for the game), a transfer from California.
But the Timberlane (2-3) defense tightened up in the second quarter.
After Souhegan drove to the Owls’ 20-yard line, Timberlane linebacker Bryce Parker scored a pair of sacks. Fellow linebacker Joseph Shivell then intercepted a pass to end the Sabers’ drive.
A possession later, another Owls linebacker — Cooper Kelley — made a pair of key tackles to force Souhegan into a turnover on downs. Then, on the Sabers’ final drive of the half, Niko Langlois scored a sack and Parker caused a fumble to end the drive.
The Owls’ defense continued to impress in the third quarter. A Jaiden Lee open field tackle forced a punt, then an Evan Roeger tackle for a loss led to another punt.
“The defense rallied and got a lot better as the game went on,” said Fitzgerald. “And that’s a positive. We’re still playing with a lot of inexperienced guys. I was pleased with our effort, but we still need to work on execution.”
Souhegan was, however, able to break through again in the fourth. The Sabers returned an interception to the 2-yard line early in the quarter, and scored a play later. Then, after a Timberlane 3-and-out, Souhegan added another TD.
Timberlane broke up the shutout with 3:59 left in the game. Daniel Post returned the kickoff to midfield, and five plays later Cameron Noyes ran for a 20-yard touchdown. But the Sabers finished off the scoring with one more TD.
The Owls were limited to just 78 total yards of offense for the game, 61 of those yards on their lone touchdown drive.
Kelley led Timberlane with nine tackles, while Langlois added seven stops and Trey Baker made six tackles.
Timberlane will next play in the Division 2 “open” tournament, starting next weekend. No opponent had been announced on Friday night.
“We’re going to have a game next week,” said Fitzgerald. “We’re focused on working hard, getting better and preparing to play whoever we’re playing.”
Souhegan 41, Timberlane 8
Souhegan (4-0): 21 0 0 20 — 41
Timberlane (2-3): 0 0 0 8 — 8
First Quarter
S — Riley Lawhorn 72 run (Lawhorn kick), 11:41
S — Lawhorn 39 pass from Austin Jain (Lawhorn kick), 9:19
S — Jake Civiello 28 pass from Jain (Lawhorn kick), 3:15
Fourth Quarter
S — Michael Maroun 1 run (Lawhorn rush), 10:43
S — Mitch Hauser 19 run (kick failed), 7:18
T — Cameron Noyes 20 run (Ed Diguilio rush), 3:59
S — Cole Manning 52 run (kick blocked), 2:06
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Timberlane (26-62) — Dominic Pallaria 9-27, Cameron Noyes 3-33, Daniel Post 6-34, Matt Williams 2-(-4), Ethan Stewart 6-(-28); Souhegan (27-191) — Riley Lawhorn 9-113, Cole Manning 2-72, Mitch Hauser 1-19, Reese Colby 4-6, Michael Maroun 3-3, Austin Jain 8-(-22)
PASSING: Timberlane — Stewart 6-17-1, 16; Souhegan — Jain 18-26-1, 272
RECEIVING: Timberlane — Kody Bartose 2-15, Williams 3-1, Pallaria 1-0; Souhegan — Jake Civiello 6-89, Connor Lawhorn 2-53, Holland 4-44, Reese Colby 3-41, Luke Manning 3-45
