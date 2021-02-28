PLAISTOW — Timberlane senior Nate Peabody got the ball rolling on an historic rout Saturday night.
But it was junior Cooper Kelley who provided the exclamation point to the Owls’ rousing 60-9 romp over a good Concord club in the first-ever Division 1 state dual-meet finals.
The dominating win capped a 10-0 season for the Owls, was the 195th straight win for Timberlane over New Hampshire teams and was the most lopsided margin of victory over the Crimson Tide in at least 30 years.
“It was just a great performance by the whole team,” said first-year coach Dan Donovan. “We looked at probably eight different scenarios for this meet and none added up to this (score).
“We had a great group of kids who worked hard and stayed positive.”
The romp started at 132 pounds with Peabody, who was far from a sure starter when the season began. Showing good quickness on takedowns, he took a 6-3 lead into the third period, expanded that to 10-5 and then got a pin at the 5:18 mark.
And the rout was on.
“It was a little nerve wracking (to open the meet), but it was really exciting,” said Peabody.
That sparked the Owls to five straight impressive wins. Erik Kappler followed with a 19-4 technical fall at 138 and Konrad Parker then grabbed a 16-2 major decision at 145.
At 152, junior standout Codey Wild took to the mat for the first time this year after suffering an elbow injury. He hardly looked rusty, registering a second period pin, making the score 21-0 after just four matches.
The return of Wild allowed Donovan to make a strategic move, bumping senior ace Nick Pallaria to 160 to face Concord standout Jack Sargent and Anthony Rousseau to 170 against Thomas Sargent.
Pallaria responded with a solid 8-4 decision and Rousseau got a pin in just 35 seconds. Both finished the season unbeaten with Rousseau concluding with seven pins and a forfeit in eight matches.
Trailing 30-0, Concord won the next two matches, but it didn’t come easy. Kody Rashed handed Bryce Parker his first loss of the season, 8-4, and Peter Sargent edged Brandon Musgrave 4-3 for his first setback of the year.
“We know they’re very strong in the upper weights but our kids wrestled tough,” said Donovan. “One of our big messages this week was not getting pinned and that no one did is a real testament.”
Still ahead 30-6, the Owls faced their toughest matchup at 220, with Kelley facing Concord’s tough Abbas Abdulrahman, who finished fourth in New England last year.
Abdulrahman took a 2-1 lead in the first period but Kelley suddenly turned him midway through the second period and got a pin at the 3:37 mark, making the Timberlane bench erupt in jubilation.
“It’s absolutely the biggest win I’ve had,” said Kelley, who finished a perfect season with eight pins and two forfeits. “I knew I had to stay out of sticky situations and I was able to do that. It was a big win for us — it was awesome to see everyone get fired up at the edge of the mat.”
Concord responded with its final hard-fought points of the meet at heavyweight when Hunter Jeffers got an escape in the third period for a 1-0 win over Mailikai Colon.
The final four matches were no contest. TJ Labatte got a second-period pin at 106, Jonathan Fabrizio followed with a pin at the 1:27 mark at 113 and, after Jake Rousseau took a forfeit at 120, Ben Little completed the lopsided victory with a third-period pin.
Little joined Pallaria, Anthony Rousseau and Kelley with perfect records for the regular season.
Reflecting on the team’s 195th straight in-state win and yet another title for the Owls, Pallaria called it “an amazing experience.
“I thought this would be a lot closer but we trained for this meet all season. To do this was awesome.”
Indeed it was.
Timberlane 60, Concord 9
106: TJ Labatte (T) pin Traevon Ling 3:35; 113: Jonathan Fabrizio (T) pin Levi Madison 1:27; 120: Jake Rousseau (T) by forfeit; 126: Ben Little (T) pin Jamari Arzo 4:21; 132: Nate Peabody (T) pin Jordan Reyes 5:18; 138: Erik Kappler (T) tech. fall Kaevryel Madison 19-4; 145: Konrad Parker (T) major dec. Aidan Fox-Morrill 16-2; 152: Cody Wild (T) pin Trey Fortier 3:48; 160: Nick Pallaria (T) dec. Jack Sargent 8-4; 170: Anthony Rousseau pin Thomas Sargent :35; 182: Kody Rashed (C) dec. Bryce Parker 8-4; 195: Peter Sargent (C) dec. Brandon Musgrave 4-3; 220: Cooper Kelley (T) pin Abbas Abdulrahman 3:37; HVY: Hunter Jeffers (C) dec. Malikai Colon 1-0
Records: Concord 3-2, Timberlane 10-0
