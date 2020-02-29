NASHUA — The script was already written, but freshman Niko Langlois added an exclamation point Saturday night for the Timberlane wrestling team. And then Chris Lund added another.
In what was supposed to be a rebuilding year with a young team, the Owls stormed to their 17th straight Meet of Champions title with 237 points, comfortably ahead of runner-up Concord (203). Salem had a solid meet and was third (160).
Moreover, Timberlane qualified nine wrestlers for next weekend’s New England Tournament at Methuen, which was one more than last year.
The Owls were already assured the team title when Langlois stepped to the mat for the 195-pound consolation finals, the winner of which would place third and advance to New England. Facing Pinkerton’s Will Brown, Langlois recorded a surprising first-period pin.
“What a day for a freshman!” exclaimed Timberlane coach Barry Chooljian, who is retiring after the season. “Niko hurt his ankle in his first match, and then hurt it in the second match, but he just kept going.
“That’s the kind of day it was for us. Our kids wrestled great today. I thought there might be a letdown after last week, but it didn’t happen.”
Then, in the next match at 220, Lund followed with another first-period pin to cap the day for Timberlane.
The Owls put five wrestlers in the finals and came away with three champions, all of whom were impressive repeat champs.
Konrad Parker defeated Windham’s Sam Oakes in the 113-pound finals to improve to 36-11 on the year, Codey Wild recorded a 16-0 technical fall in the 132-pound finals and is now 39-6 on the year and Nick Pallaria controlled Salem’s talented George Boudreau (now 54-7) most of the way to improve to 42-6.
“He (Boudreau) is a good competitor but I thought I wrestled a good match,” said Pallaria.
Said Chooljian: “I thought Nick did dominate him and that Salem kid was having a good tournament.”
Finishing second for the Owls after great semifinal victories were Adam Marquis (145) and Cooper Kelley (182), while Jake Rousseau (120) and John Leavitt (126) joined Langlois and Lund with third-place finishes, both with one-point wins in the consolation finals.
Leavitt got some revenge with a 2-1 win over Windham’s Payton Sills, who beat him in the Division 1 finals last week.
SALEM’S BIG 3
Led by its talented senior threesome, 126-pounder Matt Adams, 220-pounder Beau Dillon and heavyweight Josh Ozoria, Salem had a fine tournament and is advancing six wrestlers to New England.
Adams made amends for a sub-par Division 1 meet, beating Sills 15-1 in the semifinals and prevailing in the finals to improve to 53-7 on the year. Dillon steamrolled his competition with two pins and a major decision, and Ozoria had a solid 5-2 decision in the finals.
Joining them at New England for the Blue Devils will be 106-pound runner-up Ryan O’Rourke (50-10), Boudreau and improving freshman Matteo Mustapha (132).
SUPER STERLING
Pinkerton senior Sterling McLaughlin had a superb tournament, picking up his third MOC crown by recording three first-period pins and is now 45-1 on the year. Teammates Dom Robinson (120) and Jack Mackiernan (160) weren’t as fortunate in the finals, however.
Robinson was pinned by Concord’s Ethan Comeau while Mackiernan lost a frustrating 3-2 overtime decision to Keene’s Austin Morris. Mackiernan had recorded a takedown with two seconds in regulation to force the overtime.
CONOR’S CONQUEST
In one of the most anticipated matches of the evening, Pelham junior Conor Maslanek defeated Concord star Abbas Abdulrahman 7-1 in the 195-pound finals after getting two first-period pins in his earlier matches. Maslanek, who was third in New England last year, was on top and in control almost the entire match while running his record to 50-0.
Maslanek’s only other non-pin on the season was also against Abdulrahman, 10-4 earlier in the season.
Meet of Champions
Top team scores: Timberlane 237, Concord 203, Salem 160, Bishop Guertin 111.5, Pinkerton 106
Winners and local NE qualifiers (top 3, 4th is alternate):
106: 1. Sam Wagner (Con), 2. Ryan O’Rourke (Sal), 4. Aiden Williams (Windham); 113: 1. Konrad Parker (Tim), 2. Sam Oakes (Windham); 120: 1. Eric Comeau (Con), 2. Dom Robinson (Pink), 4. Jake Rousseau (Tim); 126: 1. Matt Adams (Sal), 3. John Leavitt (Tim), 4. Payton Sills (Windham); 132: 1. Codey Wild (Tim), 3. Matteo Mustapha (Sal); 138: 1. Nick Pallaria (Tim), 2. George Boudreau (Salem); 145: 1. Zach Rioux (BG), 2. Adam Marquis (Tim); 152: 1. Joseph Cleary (Plymouth), 4. Anthony Rousseau (Tim); 160: 1. Austin Morris (Keene), 2. Jack Mackiernan (Pink), 4. Bryce Parker (Tim); 170: 1. Kyle Gora (Alvirne); 182: 1. Sterling McLaughlin (Pink), 2. Cooper Kelley (Tim) ; 195: 1. Conor Maslanek (Pelham), 3. Niko Langlois (Tim), 4. Will Brown (Pink); 220: 1. Beau Dillon (Salem), 3. Chris Lund (Tim); HVY:1. Josh Ozoria (Salem)
