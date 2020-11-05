Timberlane football has advanced to the New Hampshire Division 2 state semifinals.
The Owls were scheduled to face St. Thomas on Friday in the Division 2 quarterfinals, but the Saints announced on Thursday that they were forfeiting the game due to COVID-related reasons.
“It’s a tough situation that is out of their control, but it’s a decision their school felt they had to make,” said Timberlane coach Kevin Fitzgerald. “Our players are disappointed we aren’t playing. They were looking forward to lining up Friday night after a good week of preparation. I feel badly for (St. Thomas coach Ed) McDonough and his staff and players.”
“At the same time, we are excited about the opportunity to advance and get another game next week.”
The Owls (3-3) will face the winner of Friday’s matchup of Souhegan (5-0) — the No. 1 overall team in Division 2 — and Hollis-Brookline (3-2) in the Division 2 semifinals, tentatively scheduled for Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. Timberlane fell to both teams in the regular season.
After earning its first postseason win since 2001 last week, Timberlane would have entered Friday as the heavy favorite.
The Owls rolled over St. Thomas (1-5) 37-7 in their regular season meeting on Oct. 10. The Saints finished the regular season winless — outscored 168-59 — but upset No. 1 Pembroke 22-0 last week.
Timberlane rolled in its playoff opener, crushing No. 3 Sanborn 42-6.
The Owls are led by top running back Dom Pallaria, who has rushed for exactly 500 yards and eight touchdowns in six games. Running back Dan Post (245 yards, 2 TDs rushing) and QB Ethan Stewart (291 yards, 5 TDs rushing) also have big play ability.
PELHAM ONE WIN FROM TITLE GAME
Pelham can earn a trip to the New Hampshire Division 3 state title game with a victory on Saturday.
The Pythons (6-0) — the No. 1 overall seed in Division 3 — will host No. 4 Monadnock (5-1) in the Division 3 semifinals on Saturday at 3 p.m.
A victory would send Pelham to its first state title game since 2008, when the Pythons beat St. Thomas 22-0 for their second straight Division 5 state championship. They won the program’s first title a year earlier, beating Gilford 21-7.
“I feel that we are always confident heading into any game, regardless of the opponent,” said Pelham co-captain Jake Herrling. “If everyone studies and locks in, we should be in good shape to win. Monadnock is a great team, and myself and the rest of my team have been looking forward to this game for some time now. It should be a great challenge for us. We’re looking forward to it.”
Pelham has rolled though the competition this fall. The Pythons have five shutouts in six games, outscoring opponents 202-13. They have surrendered just 489 total yards, passing and rushing combined, for an average of just 81.5 yards a game.
Monadnock topped Trinity 26-13 in the quarterfinals and have outscored opponents 168-91 for the season. The Huskies lost to Division 4 Newport 41-14 on Oct. 17 and beat Campbell just 28-20, a team Pelham beat twice by a combined 75-0. They are led by running back Justin Joslyn, who ran for 106 yards against Trinity.
“We feel good,” said Pelham co-captain Zach Jones. “Coach (Tom Babaian) is getting everything ready for us. If we come out and execute, we will be fine. As long as we play as a team, we will be good.”
