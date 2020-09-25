The Timberlane football team will begin a new chapter on Saturday afternoon.
After seven years in Division 1, Timberlane will open play as a member of Division 2 when it travels to Plymouth for a 2 p.m. kickoff on Saturday. And the Owls are excited for the new opportunity.
“We feel like we have a chance to do something great for our program,” said quad-captain Devon Simmons, a tight end/linebacker. “We are prepared to sound the wakeup call for anyone who might be sleeping on the Owls.”
Timberlane last played in Division 2 in 2012, before New Hampshire football underwent a major realignment in 2013, going from six divisions to three (now four). The Owls last made the postseason in 2011, falling to Bishop Guertin in the Division 2 semifinals.
From 2013-19, the Owls played in the grueling Division 1 South, which includes powerhouse Pinkerton, perennial contender Salem, 2019 Division 1 state champion Londonderry and, more recently, upstart Windham. The Owls went 0-9 last fall and 1-8 in 2018.
In 2020, Timberlane will play in Division 2 East, which includes Gilford-Belmont, Kennett, Kingswood, Merrimack Valley, Pembroke, Plymouth, Sanborn and St. Thomas.
“What excites me about the move to Division 2 is the excellent competition throughout the division,” said quad-captain and lineman Jaiden Lee. “We match up well with the teams we will be playing. Even through the season is shortened (due to COVID-19), I feel that we are a team that can make an impact.”
According to a story in the Manchester Union Leader, Timberlane now sports the highest enrollment in Division 2 football at 1,110 students last school year. Second most is Hollis-Brookline (857).
By comparison, Timberlane was No. 17 out of 22 teams in enrollment in Division 1 last season. Pinkerton (3,283) tops Division 1.
“Moving to Division 2 is going to be different,” said co-captain Caleb Vlack, a running back/defending back. “It’s doing to be a different field with some good competition. We’re going to be ready. I’m excited to be back with my teammates, playing some football.”
The Owls face a very tough test right away against Plymouth. The Bobcats are ranked No. 1 in Division 2 and No. 7 overall in the state in the New Hampshire Football Report rankings — ahead of Pinkerton and Salem. Plymouth advanced to the Division 2 title game last fall, before falling to Hollis-Brookline, and return starting QB Cody Bannon.
Timberlane will be led by 6-foot-4, 285-pound lineman Nick Matthews, who has caught the eyes of college scouts, along with his fellow quad-captains. Also back are running back Dan Post, the brother of UNH special teams ace and former Eagle-Tribune All-Star running back Jacob Post, and Dominic Pallaria, who ran for 93 yards against Manchester Memorial last year.
“I think moving to Division 2 is a great opportunity for us as a program,” said Matthews. “We’re looking to compete at a high level game-in and game-out, and believe we can put together a great season. Not everyone gets the chance to play a season this fall (outside of New Hampshire). I know I’m grateful for the opportunity to show everyone what we can do.”
