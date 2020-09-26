Timberlane football's dramatic comeback falls just short in opener

Timberlane football’s return to Division 2, after seven years away, turned out to be a thriller on Saturday.
Owls quarterback Dominic Coppeta found Robert Olson in the back of the end zone for a touchdown with 0:47 left in the game, to cut Plymouth’s lead to just two points.
Andrew Morin then recovered the ensuing onside kick, giving the Owls a shot at a dramatic comeback.
But defending Division 2 finalist Plymouth — the No. 1-ranked team in Division 2 — managed a final defensive stop and defeated Timberlane 16-14 on Saturday afternoon.
“This was not the ending we wanted, but we competed for four quarters against a team a lot of people think is really good,” said Owls coach Kevin Fitzgerald. “We’re pleased with the effort our guys gave today. We’re very encouraged.”
The loss was the 14th straight for Timberlane, which was playing its first game in Division 2 since moving up to Division 1 in 2013. Plymouth entered the game as the No. 8-ranked team overall in the Union Leader/New Hampshire Football Report preseason top-10, one spot ahead of Salem and the top team in Division 2. The Owls were not ranked.
Timberlane took the lead at the start of the second quarter on Saturday, when junior Ethan Stewart plunged in for a 10-yard touchdown run.
But Plymouth struck back, tying the game with 1:18 left in the first half, and held a 16-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Timberlane then mounted a comeback in the game’s final moments, and sophomore Coppeta hit 6-foot-3, 195-pound Olson for a touchdown with 0:47 left to make it 16-14.
“Coppeta was flushed out of the pocked and was scrambling to the right,” said Fitzgerald. “He got rid of it at the line of scrimmage. Olson had the size advantage in the back of the end zone and he made the play.”
Morin then recovered the onside kick for Timberlane, but the Owls could not muster a final miracle.
Linebackers Cooper Kelly and Stewart led the Timberlane defense,
“We’re obviously not pleased with the final score,” said Fitzgerald. “But we had a lot of guys out there for the first time, and with no preseason, this was really their first taste of varsity football. This is a game we can build off of, and we’re excited to get back to work on Monday.”
Plymouth 16, Timberlane 14
Timberlane (0-1): 0 7 0 7 — 14
Plymouth (1-0): 0 9 7 0 — 16
Second Quarter
T — Ethan Stewart 10 run (Harrison Bloom kick)
Fourth Quarter
T — Robert Olson 31 pass from Dom Coppeta (Bloom kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: T (27-61) — Dominic Coppeta 7-27, Dominic Pallaria 6-23, Dan Post 9-10, Ethan Stewart 5-1
PASSING: T — Coppeta 4-12, 75
RECEIVING: T — Olson 3-62, Stewart 1-13
