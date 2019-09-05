Timberlane will be inducting its latest Hall of Fame class on Sept. 26 beginning at 6 p.m. at Atkinson Country Club.
Tickets are $40 each and available at the school weekdays from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information contact sarah.vaira@timberlane.net.
The new Hall of Famers are Jessica Cegarra Tuttle (‘03), Kristin Cobb Sainani (‘91), Derek Sickel (‘07), Lauren Sickel (‘03), Chris Tardif (‘01), Don Woodworth (coach) and the 2005 New England champion wrestling team.
