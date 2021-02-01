Timberlane junior Erik Kappler had good reason to be utterly frustrated last year.
On any other team, he would have been a full-time starter and possibly a state contender.
When he got a chance, Kappler showed his ability. He placed first at 132 pounds at the Pentucket Tournament, he was third at the Winnisquam Invitational and he was second to Haverhill’s talented Edgar Feliciano at the Timberlane Invitational. Against some tough competition, he finished with a 19-10 record.
And yet Kappler was not able to crack the Owls’ starting lineup. Why? He just happened to be in the same weight class as standout state champion Codey Wild.
It was tough luck, for sure, but rather than pout, Kappler had a mature perspective to his predicament.
“It was definitely a little frustrating but Codey is very talented and that’s just part of going to Timberlane,” said Kappler, who is from Sandown. “We have fierce competition in the (wrestling) room. It’s the best part of the program. You really have to earn your spot — it makes you work harder. It motivates you.”
Of course, coming from a wrestling family, Kappler already had plenty of motivation.
Kappler’s father, Ed, was a two-year starter for Wyoming Valley West in wrestling-rich Pennsylvania and older brothers Jake (2013 graduate) and Barret (2018 graduate) both wrestled for the Owls with considerable success.
Jake was a Meet of Champions finalist and Barret was a two-time state champion, a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star and a New England placer.
Jake, in fact, may have been a model for his youngest brother. After being a Division 1 state champ as a sophomore, he couldn’t crack the starting lineup as a junior, largely because he was in the same weight class as eventual New England champion Zach Bridson. But he came back strong as a senior starter.
As for Barret, he established a style that Erik grew to appreciate and, to a degree, want to follow.
“One thing about Barret, he was really aggressive and he wore people down,” said Kappler. “I try to be the same way, but I think I’m a little more technical.
“I watched him a lot and wanted to be as good as him if not better. He’s a big motivation for me. I definitely don’t want to be remembered as Barret’s brother. I want to be known as Erik Kappler.”
It looks like Kappler is well on his way to reach that goal according to head coach Dan Donovan.
“Erik works hard and has improved a lot since last year,” said Donovan. “He adds a lot to our lineup.”
