Timberlane Senior Awards: Padellaro, McGonagle win top honors

Timberlane recently honored its Athletes of the Year Sarah Padellaro and Connor McGonagle at its Senior Athlete Recognition Night.
Padellaro was class salutatorian and will attend University of New England to play field hockey. Connor McGonagle, a wrestling All-American, will wrestle at Division 1 Lehigh.
Other major awards went to Padellaro and Daniel Hayes (leadership), Padellaro and Kevin Bartose (loyalty), and Cameron Sweet and Autumn Richardson (Athletic Director Award).
Twelve-season athlete awards went to Padellaro, Bartose, Alexi Kakouris, Antonio Pallaria and Brent Seavey.
