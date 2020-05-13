ERIN MATTHEWS, third base

Future plans: Undecided

Coach Eric Schoenberger: “Big bat when we needed her and a tough defensive player.”

 

BAYLEE MLOCEK, outfield

Future plans: UNH

Coach Eric Schoenberger: “An outstanding hitter with a .571 average last year.”

 

LEXY HOWARD, pitcher

Future plans: Northeastern

Coach Eric Schoenberger: “Solid pitcher, she’s tough as nails and always willing to battle for her team.”

 

EMILY AUGUSTA, outfield

Future plans: Plymouth State

Coach Eric Schoenberger: “She plays the outfield with a lot of determination and is always striving to become a better player.”

