ERIN MATTHEWS, third base
Future plans: Undecided
Coach Eric Schoenberger: “Big bat when we needed her and a tough defensive player.”
BAYLEE MLOCEK, outfield
Future plans: UNH
Coach Eric Schoenberger: “An outstanding hitter with a .571 average last year.”
LEXY HOWARD, pitcher
Future plans: Northeastern
Coach Eric Schoenberger: “Solid pitcher, she’s tough as nails and always willing to battle for her team.”
EMILY AUGUSTA, outfield
Future plans: Plymouth State
Coach Eric Schoenberger: “She plays the outfield with a lot of determination and is always striving to become a better player.”
