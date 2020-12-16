Timberlane’s Jack Pepin left no question who ruled the NHIAA golf scene this fall.
Pepin delivered the performance of his young golf career at the New Hampshire Division 1 Individual Golf Tournament on Oct. 28. The Owls’ senior shot a career-best 5-under par 137 for the two-day tournament, winning the Division 1 title by a whopping five strokes. His score was 13 shots better than the Division 2 champion and 11 shots better than the Division 3 champs.
“I never expected to win by five strokes, since the field was filled with talented players,” said Pepin, who placed fourth at Division 1s as a junior. “And 5-under is an amazing milestone to hit.”
Pepin, a senior, now becomes the first Timberlane athlete to win Eagle-Tribune golf Player of the Year since the award was established in 1989.
A three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star, Pepin was twice medalist in a pair of quad meets this fall. Last year, he took shot the top score at the Division 1 team championship.
Next up, Pepin will play golf at Southern New Hampshire University. Next weekend, he is set to be in Miami to play for Team New England in the Doral Publix Junior Championship.
“Jack’s tenacity, composure and efforts have been stellar for the four years I’ve had him” said Timberlane head coach Mike Dube. “He was a pleasure to have the past four years, and he has a lot of local and New England wide tournament victories as well. There will be a very bright future for this young man at Southern New Hampshire!”
Evan Giggey
Andover, Senior
All-Scholastic. Shot 78 at MVC Golf Day, which replaced the MVC Championship, leading Golden Warriors to team title. Averaged 37.1 in 13 regular season meets, leading Andover to 12-1 record and tie for MVC Division 1 title. Earned medialist honors against North Andover (35) and twice against Haverhill (both 36). Member of National Honor Society. Began high school career at Central Catholic.
Cade Cedorchuk
Andover, Senior
Shot 1-over 73 for sixth at Massachusetts High School Golf Championship, second best for local and just three strokes behind champion. All-Scholastic. Averaged 38.4 in regular season for Golden Warriors that tied for MVC title. Shot 78 at MVC Golf Day to help Andover take team crown. Medalist against Methuen (season-high 35) and tied for second against North Andover (37). 2020 Andover Country Club Junior Club Champ.
James Robbins
North Andover, Junior
Won MVC Golf Day title with 1-under 71, a shot better than teammate Adam Heinze. Medalist against Methuen (season-best 33), Central Catholic (38) and Tewksbury (39) and tied for first against Haverhill (35). Two-time All-Scholastic. Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Won Division 1 North title as sophomore (1-under 71). Earned spot on six-athlete Team New England for Doral Publix Junior Championship.
Adam Heinze
North Andover, Senior
Ended high school career with a bang, scoring an eagle on his final hole as a Scarlet Knight. Placed second at MVC Golf Day (even-par 72), one shot behind teammate James Robbins. Placed second against Haverhill (36). Two-year captain. Top forward for North Andover hockey team (six goals last winter). Nephew of ex-Boston Bruin Steve Heinze and the son of former Merrimack College star Andy Heinze.
Josh Lavallee
Central Catholic, Senior
Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star and 2018 MVP. Repeat All-Scholastic. Took second at Massachusetts High School Golf Championship with 1-under 71, just one stroke off champion. Medalist against Haverhill (34) and Methuen (36) and tied for first against North Andover (35). Averaged 37.1. Haverhill resident. Member of Eagle-Tribune All-21st golf team. Twice Division 2 North champion (2018-19).
Aiden Azevedo
Haverhill, Junior
All-Scholastic. Placed third at MVC Golf Day with 73, two shots off title. Medalist against Methuen (36) and North Andover (season-best 35) and took second against Central (37), Andover (37) and Lowell (38). Averaged 37.4 for Hillies who went 11-1 and tied for MVC team title. Member of six-athlete Team New England and will play as individual in elite Doral Publix Junior Championship in Miami, Fla.
Evan Desjardins
Salem, Senior
Took third at New Hampshire Division 1 Individual Golf Tournament with 2-over 144 for two-day tourney. Shot school record 5-under in Division 1 team championship, tying for first. Was medalist in half of Salem’s matches, averaging 34.0. Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. During the summer, won New Hampshire Boys Junior Championship by six strokes (4-over 217). Tied for second at Division 1s as junior.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.