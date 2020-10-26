Timberlane's Pepin shoots 5-under, surges to Division 1 state title

Timberlane’s Jack Pepin left no doubt at the New Hampshire Division 1 Individual Golf Tournament on Sunday.
Pepin shot a career-best 5-under 137 for the two-day tournament, claiming the Division 1 individual crown by five strokes at Concord Country Club.
“It feels unreal to win the state title,” said Pepin, a senior. “It’s amazing. It really shows that my hard work has paid off, and it’s great to end my high school golf career on a high note.”
The two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star’s 5-under outdistanced second-place Will Ducharme (even par 142) of Exeter and No. 3 Evan Desjardins of Salem (2-over 144).
“I never expected to win by five strokes, since the field was filled with talented players,” said Pepin, who placed fourth at Division 1s as a junior. “And 5-under is a career-best for me and was an amazing milestone to hit.”
Pepin entered Sunday tied with fellow Eagle-Tribune All-Star Desjardins for the lead, after both shot a 67 in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday.
“After Round 1, I was feeling great,” said Pepin. “It was one of my better rounds this fall, so that gave me confidence going into Sunday. I was tied with Evan, who is a really talented player and a good friend of mine. I didn’t have any expectations. I just wanted to keep the same mindset I had on Tuesday. I tried to keep my round today stress free so I could keep my full focus.”
Southern New Hampshire University recruit Pepin never faltered. He scored one birdie and had just one bogey on the front nine on Sunday, then finished with a bang. He birdied the 15th and 16th hole, and cruised to the dominant finish with two straight pars.
“I didn’t really realize I had won until I made my final putt on the final hole,” he said. “I realized I was playing great on the back nine, but during the round I tried to focus on playing golf, and that was it.”
After the final putt, Pepin could celebrate the perfect end to his high school career.
“Being a senior gave me so much more motivation,” he said. “Celebrating was great. It was amazing to know that my hard work has paid off.”
Timberlane golf coach Mike Dube said he expects big things from Pepin on the links in the future.
“His tenacity, composure and efforts have been stellar for the four years I’ve had him” said Dube. “There will be a very bright future for this young man at Southern New Hampshire!”
Timberlane’s Stephen Ramos (15-over 157) and Salem’s Jason Wong (20-over 162) were the next best local finishers.
HAMEL TAKES SIXTH
Pelham’s Russell Hamel (162) took an area-best sixth overall at the New Hampshire Division 3 individual tournament on Sunday at Concord Country Club. The only other local to place in the top 20 was Sanborn’s Josh Radjavitch (189) in 18th place.
In the Division 2 tournament, the only local to place was Windham’s Chris Billone (183) in 14th.
...
TWITTER: @DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.