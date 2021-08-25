New England Heavyweight Champion “Fly” Mike Marshall, (Danbury, Conn.) is coming to the area to defend his title on Aug. 28.
Marshall will headline “The Come Up” card, presented by Granite Chin Promotions, at New England Sports Center in Derry, N.H.
“The Come Up” is a professional card being held during the afternoon session of a day-night doubleheader, separate admissions. The championship final of the inaugural “Granite Chin Invitational” will headline the evening portion of Pro-Am doubleheader.
Marshall (5-1-1, 4 KOs) was supposed to fight on the Fury-Wilder III card July 24 in Las Vegas, which was postponed until October 9 due to members of Fury’s camp contracting COVID-19.
Instead of playing things safe, avoiding risk and waiting to hear if he’ll be fighting on the rescheduled Tyson-Wilder III PPV, Marshall is fighting Jose “Olimpico” Corral (20-27, 12 KOs), in the Aug. 28 10-round, non-title fight main event.
“I was super excited to be on Fury-Wilder III so I could show everybody what I am capable of,” Marshall remembered.
“When I heard Tyson had COVID and the fight was postponed, it disappointed me, but I got that opportunity and figure others will be coming. I stayed in the gym. I’m very happy Chris (promoter Traietti) got me on the card in the first place.”
