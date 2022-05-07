(Georges Niang, of Methuen, starred at Iowa State before embarking on his NBA career, currently playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.)
Mom,
Looking back at my journey to get to where I’m at today, I think about all the things I had to persevere through.
I think about all the times where I didn’t think I could do it and you would be standing next to me telling me “If it was easy, everyone would be doing it Georges!”
My drive to never stop was sparked by you.
I remember so many times seeing you sacrifice your happiness to drive me to practices, games and friends houses.
You made your whole life about making sure I was happy. I could never thank you enough but I want you to know I love you unconditionally and I am so thankful to have the best mom any kid could ask for.
Happy Mother’s Day, mom.
I love you!
Georges
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.