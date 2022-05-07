(Tyler Bird, of Andover, played hockey at Brown University and a draft pick of the Columbus Blue Jackets, currently playing in the AHL.)
Dear Mom,
Where do I begin?
I cannot thank you enough for showing me your constant support.
It is funny to think that you originally did not want me playing hockey because of the early mornings and cold rinks, but now you continue to be biggest (and loudest) fan.
The amount of hours that we’re sacrificed for me with you and dad I can honestly say that I would not be anywhere close I where I am today as a hockey player and person.
Even the times when I was younger and needed a stern talking to after a bad game, which to this day is more intimidating than any coach I have had, I can say that it has turned me into the hard working player I am today.
There are not enough words to express to you how thankful I am, and truly would not be where I am today without.
Thank you so much for your endless support, you are to this day my biggest fan.
Love you mom!
Tyler
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.