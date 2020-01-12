There is apparently a little disagreement within the Cox family in North Andover.
Tommy Cox, a remarkable junior who is the Knights’ starter at 170 pounds despite wrestling with one leg, remembers returning to the mat two years after his horrific boating accident in Lake Winnipesaukee as an 11-year-old led to the amputation of his left leg.
“I wasn’t sure I wanted to wrestle any more,” said Cox, who had begun wrestling in the second grade. “But my parents pushed me into it, especially my dad. He almost forced me to do it, and I didn’t like that.”
Not so, says Tommy’s father, John.
“He was all for it,” said Cox’s father. “Just after he lost his leg, he was on his Ipad researching Anthony Robles (Arizona State’s national champion who was born with one leg). He was Googling him almost the minute he lost his leg.”
Whatever the case, Cox is happy he returned to the mat and he is enjoying an excellent season, sporting a 10-10 record with eight pins and a technical fall heading into the weekend. His success has surprised many, but not him.
“I expected to do pretty well because of my strength and I’m happy with the way things are going, especially after the way the season started.”
Cox began the season at 182 pounds and lost his first three matches, all by pin in the first period. That ignited a resolve to turn things around.
“Those (three straight losses) were like a wake-up call,” said Cox. “I knew I had to get down to 170 pounds and work a lot harder. Losing the weight didn’t take that long but I had to work hard to get in better shape.
“Last year, I’d be dead by the end of the first period, I’d come off the mat huffing and puffing. I didn’t want that so I’ve been working hard on my conditioning. I’m getting there.”
The improved conditioning was on display in one of his matches in the Sons of Italy Tournament in Wilmington against Central Catholic’s Jack Delaney. In a back and forth match, Cox led 17-12 in the third period before recording a pin.
Many of his matches are over much sooner, however, because of Cox’s strength. An avid weight lifter, he can bench press 315 pounds, and there are few if any who can match his strength as Haverhill first-year wrestler Allahborn Canario discovered when he faced him in a dual meet.
“It was my first varsity match and I wasn’t sure what to expect when I saw him,” said Canario, who got pinned by Cox in the first period. “It was hard to shoot on him and once he got control of me, it was hard to react. He had a lot of strength.”
Many of Cox’s more experienced opponents probably feel that they have an advantage wrestling him, what with his one leg and resulting difficulty at circling the mat and inability to drive forward for any length among other limitations.
STRESSES ADVANTAGES
But Cox focuses on what he can do, and in his mind he has as many advantages as disadvantages.
His success is not as incredible as some would think.
“I can see it in their faces when they come on the mat that they’re not sure what to do with me,” said Cox. “I try to use my strength to catch their legs and then hold on. I try to go right after them and catch them by surprise before they have a chance to go around me.
“I’m still learning what works, but I don’t look at myself at being at any great disadvantage.”
While Cox considers himself a work in progress as a varsity wrestler, he does have a blueprint in Robles, as he freely admits.
“My style is like his — I’m pretty sure I’ve watched every match of his and I’ve read his book,” said Cox. “I try to use him as a guide. If it weren’t for him, it’d be a lot more difficult.”
With Robles as his guide, with ever increasing experience and with his tremendous strength, Cox is becoming more proficient with every match. That is something that Whittier Tech 170-pounder Anthony Moran is sure of. Moran has wrestled and beaten Cox on points twice this year, but he took neither match for granted.
“I saw four of his matches before I wrestled him the first time and he pinned all four guys,” said Moran, a Merrimac resident who boasts a 16-5 record. “I could see he has a lot of upper body strength so I knew I had to wrestle him different.
“I kept taking him down and letting him up because I didn’t want him making any cross body moves. The first time I wrestled him, he almost had me pinned twice but I was able to get out of it.
“I wanted to wrestle him smart. If you wrestle him like any other wrestler, I think he has the advantage. He’s strong and he’s developed his own style.”
Other than being a starter for the Knights, Cox didn’t set any ambitious goals for the season, saying only that he wanted “to have a winning record and be in better shape at the end of the season.” At this point, he’s well on his way in both respects.
That may surprise some but not those who know him, and particularly not his father.
“Anything he puts his mind to, he does it,” said John. “He sets goals and achieves them. He’s proud of himself and we’re proud of him.”
***********************************************
The Tommy Cox file
Age: 17
School: North Andover High
Main sport: Wrestling
Current record: 10-10, with eight pins, one tech. fall
Other sports: football, lacrosse (as a goalie)
Handicap: Lost left leg in boating accident as 11-year-old
Family: Parents John and Julie, siblings Johnny, Charlie and Rachel
Role model: Anthony Robles, Arizona State’s NCAA champion wrestler who was born with one leg
Miscellaneous: Nearly every year returns to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, where his leg was amputated and he underwent 30 surgeries, to thank his caregivers
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.