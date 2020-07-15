Tonight is big for Kattar 

Calvin Kattar has been at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi for five days.
It’s one of the top vacation spots in the United Arab Emirates. It's a legendary water park, a Warner Bros. World plaza with six themed lands akin to Disney World. A state-of-the-art Seaworld, the No. 1 ranked golf course in the Middle East, and the world’s fastest rollercoaster are other staples.
In fact, Kattar, was out jet skiing on the man-made river surrounding the island.
But that was just to kill time. The other name for this hot spot, Fight Island, is why he’s really there.
Kattar is headlining the UFC’s second “Fight Island” night of bouts tonight between 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. when he faces red-hot new-comer Dan Ige.
The live, co-main event, without fans, is on pay-per-view for $65.
“This is an incredible place,” said Kattar, who with all people related to the UFC bouts is quarantined within a two-mile radius from the hotel.
“But this is a business trip,” said Kattar, 32. “I have a job to do. Honestly, I’ve watched some TV and relaxed. I have too much at stake here.”
Kattar’s hotel is above the Formula One track. He not only has watched cars fly by from outside his hotel, “The W,” but one perk was that the fighters were able to get a ride in the blazing fast automobiles.
“I got in two cars,” said Kattar. “It went about 250 miles per hour. It was awesome. I have a new respect for this sport.”
As for the reason he is on Fight Island, he looks at this bout with Ige as another one getting him closer to a world championship at the featherweight (145 lbs.) division.
Kattar, 5-2 in UFC, is ranked 6th in the world compared to Ige, 6-1 in UFC, who is ranked 10th .
Kattar earned the bout after knocking out ranked Jeremy Stephens at UFC 249 nine weeks ago. He suffered a broken nose in the bout, but that was completely healed about a month ago according to Kattar.
Once the fighters arrived, they were tested and immediately quarantined. A day later they were both negative and were allowed access within the two-mile radius.
Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is eight hours ahead of EST, which means his bout will technically happen on Thursday around 7 a.m. on "Fight Island."
“We had to make the adjustments for time,” said Kattar. “To prepare for the fight I’ve been going to sleep the last few nights at 4 p.m. and waking up at 4 a.m.”
Kattar, 21-4 overall in his career, comes into the bout as a sizable betting favorite at -315, with Ige, 14-2 overall, entering as the underdog (yet again) at +245. However, Ige has been the betting underdog in each of his last four UFC fights, and has won all of them.
A win here and Kattar is knocking on the door of a big payday and title bout.
“I respect every opponent. I always have and always will,” said Kattar. “I look at this as the biggest fight of my life. That’s how I have to look at it.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
