WEST ANDOVER — Jeremy Rizzo was clear, his Greater Lawrence football team is far from overconfident.
With a trip to Gillette Stadium and the state championship game just one win away, however, Rizzo and the Reggies are fearless, and fiercely focused.
“No one on this team fears any man walking on this planet,” said Rizzo, a star lineman. “We aren’t arrogant, but we are ready to hit and take on anyone. As we like to say, ‘Coach Tony Sarkis is making monsters here at Greater Lawrence.’”
On Saturday, the North champion Reggies (7-3) will face South champ Abington (8-2) in the Division 7 state semifinals at Woburn High School (2:30 p.m.)
The winner will earn a berth in the Division 7 title game at Gillette Stadium. It would be Greater Lawrence’s first title game berth since winning the 2007 Division 3A Super Bowl under the old postseason system.
“We are counting the seconds until game time,” said Rizzo. “We have great respect for Abington, and we’re going to spend every second we have getting ready to play and win that game.”
From his guard position, the 6-foot, 250-pound Rizzo anchors an offensive line that has allowed the run-dominant Reggies to accumulate 2,698 ground yards this fall (269.8 per game), including 1,488 yards and 15 touchdowns by area rushing leader, QB Shamil Diaz.
Rizzo is also a top defensive end, with nine sacks for a Greater Lawrence defense that has allow just 13.5 points per game.
“Jeremy’s a dominant force on offense and defense,” said Reggies head coach Tony Sarkis. “He has great physical attributes, and he is one of the more hard-working kids on the team. He is unselfish, and does the little things to make himself and the team better. He represents what Reggie football is all about.”
Rizzo, a lifelong Lawrence resident, very nearly never played football at all. Basketball was Rizzo’s first love, and it was all he intended to play at Greater Lawrence.
“I had never played football,” he said. “I just wanted to play basketball. But my friend (fellow 2019 Reggie football captain) Maleek DeJesus talked me into coming to one of the preseason practices freshman year.
“It was confusing at first, but I knew I couldn’t quit. Quitting has never been a part of me. I had to stick it out, and once I started to pick it up, the game just stuck to me. I loved it.”
By the end of his sophomore season, Rizzo was starting on the defensive line for a Reggie team that advanced to the North semifinals.
“I remember, my first varsity game was against Northeast and I was as scared as a squirrel,” he said. “But I grew more and more confident in my stance and explosion, and the coaches believed in me.”
Last season, Rizzo earned All-CAC honors, helping the Reggies go 10-3 and win the State Vocational Large School Bowl. But he has been at his best this fall, for a Greater Lawrence team that has won four straight after starting the season 3-3.
“We have been through so much this season,” he said. “The Greater Lowell game (35-13 loss) was a resetting point for us. The coaches had a heart-to-heart talk with us. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. If we wanted a special season, we would have to take it.”
One of Rizzo’s biggest challenges on the field? Blocking for his elusive QB Diaz.
“Shamil is very spontaneous,” said Rizzo with a laugh. “When you pass block right, he will go left. It can be really troublesome. But we pick up on it, then we start moving. We just love to hit, and when Shamil can break off a 20 or 30-yard burst, it gives me so much energy.”
Rizzo now hopes to help Greater Lawrence earn a trip to the state title game.
“We had great expectations for this year,” he said. “We have a shot at a state title, and we play to make the most of it.”
In the trenches, digging trenches
Greater Lawrence standout lineman Jeremy Rizzo isn’t just tough on the gridiron.
Rizzo studies electrical, and works for Andover Electric. His duties can, sometimes, be a major grind.
“Some days I’m digging trenches all day!” he said. “I’ve dug trenches all over the place, for pipes for wires underground. Days digging from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. have really pushed my limits further than I ever thought. But that has made me tougher, and that has made me a better football player.”
Rizzo also credited his fellow linemen, Benny Nouel, Adrian Javier, Nathan Quirindongo and Victor Cuesta.
...
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.