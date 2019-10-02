For now, Stephen Mague is focused on defense.
That’s fine with the Windham junior, whose first passion has always been dishing out the hits at middle linebacker.
When the time comes, however, that Mague is asked to step up at quarterback once again, he will be ready.
“I love playing linebacker,” said Mague. “I love to hit. It’s the best part of football. But I’ve always seen how quarterbacks get all the glory. So it’s pretty fun to play QB whenever they need me.”
Already established on defense, the 5-foot-8 and 165 pounder has added playmaking QB to his resume of late.
Two weeks ago, in an unexpected start at quarterback, Mague led Windham (2-2) to its first win of the season, throwing his first career varsity touchdown pass.
It’s all in a day’s work for the athlete who has also seen time at running back, receiver, holder on field goals, long snapper and was even listed on the team’s preseason preview as an offensive lineman.
“Stephen is someone who can play any position on the field,” said Jaguars coach Jack Byrne. “In fact, he’s probably gotten reps at most every offensive positions just this year. He’s a utility-type player like you see in baseball, but he’s special because he makes an impact at any position. He doesn’t just fill a hole in the lineup.”
LINEBACKER AT HEART
Mague acknowledged that, in his soul, he’s a linebacker. He has been since third grade.
“As a linebacker, I love being able to see the play develop,” he said. “I have the chance to cover the pass and make some nice hits on quarterbacks, running backs and receivers. I think it’s the best position to play overall.
“I had a big hit in the Blackout Game last week. The running back ran a dive up the middle. I got really low, picked him up and dropped him to the ground.”
BECOMING A QB
Quarterback, on the other hand, came about in unlikely fashion.
“The first time I played quarterback was one game freshman year,” he remembered. “Our QB had to go to a family wedding. The coaches told me I had four days to learn quarterback, and I said I would do it.”
While seeing varsity time at linebacker last year, Mague played quarterback for the JV team. But he didn’t think it would be in the plans for this fall.
“In camp, I practiced at running back and tried out some slot receiver,” he said. “I didn’t plan on playing quarterback in a game. But I did have the feeling they might need a third string guy.”
As the regular season began to roll, Mague began to find himself behind center more and more.
“I was getting a lot more reps at QB,” he said. “I was throwing the ball pretty well, and I got a rhythm going with the running backs and receivers. Then, early in the week, coach told me I was going to start (against Manchester Memorial). I wasn’t too nervous. I was excited.”
He was even more excited when, late in the first quarter, he threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Cole Peterson. That helped the Jaguars earn their first win of the season.
“I’ve been watching Jaguars football since I was 10-years-old,” he said. “I was one of those younger kids that always dreamed of playing for Windham. So, for that to happen, was awesome. On the touchdown, I thought, ‘Lets sling it down field.’ It worked out, and it was really cool.”
Mague returned to mainly defense last week, only seeing a few plays on offense. But his coach knows that, whenever he needs him, his utility man will be ready.
“Him stepping up at QB for us was really special, but not surprising,” said Byrne. “He was ready to go like he always is. You don’t see the QB stay on the field and play middle linebacker very often, and he was a big reason why we got ourselves in the win column.”
¢¢¢
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
