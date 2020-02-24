Without a doubt, the Eagle-Tribune region is blessed with some outstanding wrestling coaches.
It starts with Timberlane Hall of Fame coach Barry Chooljian, who will retire this year with a state-record 613 wins and more New England titles (10) than any other coach. But he has plenty of company.
To name just a few, Methuen’s Bill James has won 369 meets in 19 years and has coached several New England champions. Lawrence’s Rob Niceforo is rightly credited with uplifting a difficult program (no feeder system) into an admirable one and Haverhill’s Tim Lawlor is a two-time Eagle-Tribune Coach of the Year who gave Malden Catholic a boost before leading the Hillies to their best season ever (21-0) a year ago,
Mike Bolduc, who once led Salem to a New England title, has resurrected Andover and was recently named the Division 1 North Coach of the Year. Jamie Durkin is making waves building Central Catholic into a perennial Division 2 power and Tom Darrin has made Windham a consistent winner after doing the same at Reading.
They, and others, deserve tremendous credit for helping make the region so strong in wrestling. But, in the background, it should not be forgotten that there are some outstanding assistant coaches as well.
And, to a man, our high profile head coaches will readily admit that they couldn’t achieve all their success without their able assistants.
“Good assistant coaches are vital to a successful program,” said Chooljian. “I value all our coaches and believe that each coach is just as important as the head coach. We are in this together and how we all coach the kids is vital to success.
“It’s not a one-man show. That does not work well. Good assistant coaches are loyal to the philosophy of the program and the head coach, but are also strong in their beliefs about how to prepare and coach the team.”
NICK WORMALD, HAVERHILL
Many of the top assistants, including highly-regarded veteran Keith Dearden at Salem and Rob Flinn at Pinkerton, are truly in the background. But that’s not the case with Haverhill’s Nick Wormald, whose booming voice can be heard throughout the gym, regardless of the meet.
“His voice is known state-wide as he is the loudest guy at every tournament,” said Lawlor. “However, that voice is easily recognized by our wrestlers, and something they want to hear.
“He is very intense but his intensity is out of a desire to watch student-athletes succeed. Nick is so dedicated to making sure everyone has a great experience, offering life advice, a ride home or an adjustment on an escape.”
Wormald’s value was underscored for me when I did a short story on Whittier Tech transfer Edgar Feliciano. He credited Wormald with helping limit and perhaps eliminate anger issues which had plagued him in the past.
KEN NAJEM, ANDOVER
Bolduc can’t say enough good things about Najem, the former Pinkerton head wrestling coach, who is the head girls soccer and outdoor track coach at Notre Dame Academy. He certainly has a wealth of experience.
“Ken’s a lifetime educator who understands kids,” said Bolduc. “He’s so good at disciplining when they need disciplining and encouraging when they need encouraging. I’ve seen coaches give up on kids, but that’s not him. He looks for ways to make them successful.
“He has the technical part of it down and we work really well together. We have differences of opinion sometimes but that’s okay. He’s my sounding board.”
JOHN SUGHRUE, METHUEN
Named the Massachusetts Assistant Coach of the Year a couple of years ago, Sughrue is one of the most decorated wrestlers in Methuen history. He won four Division 1 titles, three All-State titles and a New England crown, and he’s acquired a wealth of technical knowledge along the way.
“He relates to certain kids well and I think it gives kids a lot of confidence knowing that he and Paul (Sughrue, another assistant) have been there and know what it takes to be successful,” said James. “We’re on the same page and the more help you have, the better.”
DAN DONOVAN, TIMBERLANE
It’s tough to pick an assistant at Timberlane, because the Owls have several good ones, including Tim Brown and Dan Woodworth, and they’re all instrumental in the team’s success.
But Donovan has been on the staff the longest (17 years) and often seems like an extension of Chooljian. The New Hampshire Assistant Coach of the Year in 2013, and Chooljian’s likely successor, Donovan emphasizes the value of offseason workouts, which is so important.
RICH DURKIN/DENNIS KING, CENTRAL CATHOLIC
Actually, Central coach Jamie Durkin recently nominated his entire crew of assistants as “Assistant Coach of the Year,” explaining that “it takes a village and this staff is the embodiment of that statement.”
But Trevor Abdullah, Jake Durkin and Matt Armano are still young and growing as coaches so I would cite Dennis King and Rich Durkin, both of whom are former head coaches.
King won more than 300 meets at Central and is in the Mass. Wrestling Hall of Fame while Rich Durkin is a former head coach at Whittier Tech. Obviously, both add a lot to the Raiders, who are 87-7 and four-time MVC and sectional champs the last four years.
OZZY MORALES/CHRISTIAN GUZMAN, LAWRENCE
All of Lawrence’s assistants, which include Alex (”Lucky”) Vargas, are highly respected, but Morales and Guzman have been around the longest. Morales was an Assistant Coach of the Year in 2012 and head coach Rob Niceforo nominated Guzman this year.
Both, like Vargas, are great communicators and the wrestlers enjoy drilling directly with them. What’s more, their enthusiasm is contagious and is lauded by opposing coaches.
