WEST NEWBURY — Pentucket knew it had let one slip away. The Sachems were candid that last week’s loss to Masconomet was as demoralizing as any they’d been a part of, but with undefeated North Reading coming to town, they knew they could either roll over or reassert themselves as the top dog in the Cape Ann League.
By the time the clock hit zero, there was no doubt who the better team was.
Pentucket completely dominated North Reading, handing the previously unbeaten Hornets their first loss by a score of 28-0. Despite some early red zone struggles, the defense was totally suffocating, never allowing the Hornets to advance further than Pentucket’s 43-yard-line. That gave the offense time to get going, and in the fourth quarter Pentucket put its foot on the gas and finished the Hornets off.
“We knew they were for real, two evenly matched teams and we came ready to play and give it our all for four quarters,” said quarterback Peter Cleary, who had a monster game with 20 for 27 passing with 330 yards and two touchdown passes. “The defense definitely showed up, the offensive line played their best game of the year, I had all the time in the world. It just a complete team win, that’s the great thing about it, a complete team win.”
It was clear the defense had it going early, forcing three punts and a Jake Etter interception on North Reading’s four first-half possessions, but the Sachems couldn’t capitalize on their own chances.
Pentucket had two fourth-down incompletions in the end zone on their first possessions, and after Andrew Melone scored on a 3-yard rush to give Pentucket the lead with 3:13 left in the second quarter, the Sachems missed a 31-yard field goal as time expired to go into halftime only leading 7-0.
Cleary also threw an interception from the North Reading 6-yard-line after a lengthy drive to start the third, but after a North Reading 3-and-out, the Sachems finally broke through when he found Keegan O’Keefe open down the sideline for a 45-yard touchdown pass.
“I knew I had the corner beat down deep so I saw Pete huck it up,” O’Keefe said. “I knew it was either going to be a pick or a touchdown, so I went up and grabbed it.”
Running back Andrew Joyce (24 carries for 113 yards) added a 2-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 21-0, and then O’Keefe came through on defense when he grabbed an interception to set the Sachems up with great field position again.
The Sachems wound up punting, but North Reading never threatened regardless. The Hornets second half offense consisted of four three and outs and O’Keefe’s interception, which was preceded by back to back false start penalties.
Pentucket finished the job when Cleary hit Etter for a 34-yard touchdown on 4th and 1, the cherry on top of a season-best 11-catch, 163-yard performance for Etter.
“We’ve been playing football for a while, we did a lot of work this summer and I haven’t seen a receiver better than him,” Cleary said. “He makes it easy for me, he just gets open and puts it where nobody else can get it.”
“Best quarterback in the league, easily,” Etter said of Cleary. “He’s my best friend, we play all three sports together, he’s been my best friend since fifth grade, we have unreal chemistry.”
Overall, Pentucket (6-1) finished with 467 yards of total offense while holding North Reading (6-1) to just 105. The Sachems are now projected to earn the No. 1 seed in the Division 5 North tournament pairings when those are unveiled on Sunday, and Pentucket can now also claim a share of the CAL Kinney title with a win over Triton on Thanksgiving Day.
Pentucket 28, North Reading 0
North Reading (6-1): 0 0 0 0 — 0
Pentucket (6-1): 0 7 7 14 — 28
Second Quarter
P — Andrew Melone 3 run (Aiden Tierney kick), 3:13
Third Quarter
P — Keegan O’Keefe 45 pass from Peter Cleary (Tierney kick), 4:02
Fourth Quarter
P — Andrew Joyce 2 run (Tierney kick), 11:55
P — Jake Etter 34 pass from Cleary (Tierney kick), 4:29
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Pentucket (40-137) — Andrew Joyce 24-113, Andrew Melone 7-16, Ryan Kiley 2-4, Peter Cleary 6-2, Chase Dwight 1-2; North Reading (20-43) — Matthew Luciano 1-20, Gregory Demetri 4-14, William O’Leary 7-12, Jack Keller 2-6, James Currier 1-4, Ryan Kavanaugh 1-3, Brian Heffernan 4-(-16)
PASSING: Pentucket — Peter Cleary 20-27-1, 330; North Reading — Brian Heffernan 9-21-2, 62
RECEIVING: Pentucket — Jake Etter 11-163, Owen Thornton 3-52, Keegan O’Keefe 1-45, Andrew Melone 4-41, William Sutton 1-29; North Reading — Ryan Kavanaugh 3-25, Matthew Luciano 3-18, Jack Keller 1-15, Gregory Demetri 1-4, William O’Leary 1-0
