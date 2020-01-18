Tough third dooms Pinkerton hockey in loss to Hanover

HOOKSETT, N.H, — For nearly two full periods, Pinkerton looked faster and stronger, and held the lead on the scoreboard.
But Hanover rallied to take the lead late in the second, then controlled play throughout the third, dealing the Astros a 3-2 loss Saturday afternoon at the Hooksett Ice Den.
“We looked very good at the beginning of the game,” said Pinkerton head coach Sam Littlefield. “But you can’t have a third period like that and expect to win.
“They were pressuring us, and we got away from our aggressive play in the third.”
Hanover (3-2) jumped out fast, taking the lead just 1:59 into the game. But Pinkerton (5-3-1, 4-3 Div. 1) bounced right back.
The Astros tied the game with 7:54 remaining in the first, when defenseman Brett Levesque picked up a loose puck, broke into the offensive zone and beat the goalie to make it 1-1.
Meanwhile, Pinkerton was dealing out crushing hits, punishing the Marauders along the boards.
“I think we hit more in this game than we have in any game this season,” said Littlefield. “Our forecheck was good at the start. It was a very physical game for us for a while.”
The Astros grabbed the lead with 8:35 left in the second. Hayden Shattuck slid a pass in front to Jake Masterson, who fired a slap shot home for a 2-1 advantage.
“Pinkerton is a quality team,” said Hanover head coach Dick Dodds. “They’re fast and they’re really skilled. And they’re physical. That’s a good combination. They were banging us around. They scored a couple good goals, and for a while we were having trouble slowing them down.”
The lead, however, would be short-lived. Just 2:45 after Pinkerton’s go-ahead tally, Hanover tied it up.
The Marauders came out flying in the third, applying heavy pressure. But they were kept off the board for the first 12 minutes by Astros goalie Matt Gilliland (20 saves).
With 4:08 left in regulation, a Pinkerton player was called for a five minute major penalty. The Astros caught a break a minute into the penalty kill when a Hanover player was whistled for a penalty. But they could not take advantage, and 1:58 into 4-on-4 play, the Marauders scored to take the lead with 2:38 left in regulation.
Hanover then went back on the man advantage — when its minor penalty expired — and was able to hold the puck in the Pinkerton zone for nearly two full minutes. The Astros managed one last desperation rush with 0:20 left, but the shot went wide.
Pinkerton now turns its attention to its matchup with archrival Londonderry (1-3-1 Div. 1) on Wednesday (8:20 p.m.) at the Tri-Town Ice Arena in Hooksett.
“We’re always amped up for Londonderry,” said Littlefield. “We’re always looking forward to the next one. So we’ll get back to work and get ready for Wednesday.”
Hanover 3, Pinkerton 2
Hanover (3-2 Div. 1): 1 1 1 — 3
Pinkerton (4-3 Div. 1): 1 1 0 — 2
Goals: P — Brett Levesque, Jake Masterson; H — Curtis Rice, Anthony Correa, John Hill
Assists: P — Hayden Shattuck; H — Rowan Wilson, Jack Stadheim
Saves: P — Matt Gilliland 20; H — Ben Plottner 24
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.