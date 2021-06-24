Tournament Roundup Callahan's two places lead Day 2 of All-States

Callahan’s two places lead Day 2 of All-States
North Andover’s Aisling Callahan placed fourth in the mile (5:02.69) and ran on the 4x800 relay that placed sixth to highlight local competitors in Day 2 of the Massachusetts All-State Track Meet at Norwell High School.
The All-State events began with the pole vault on Wednesday. Andover’s Olivia Foster took third (10-0), while Golden Warriors Gabby Bresnick (fourth), Lily Brown and Shayla Quill (tied for sixth) all placed.
On the boys side, North Andover’s Peter Martel was third in the pole vault (13-6) and teammate Will Gossman was fifth in the javelin (162-11).
All remaining boys and girls events will take place on Saturday.
Andover falls to unbeaten
Jackie Giordano surrendered just two earned runs, but No. 14 Andover fell to unbeaten No. 2 Peabody 6-0 in the Division 1 North semifinals.
Gove stars, but North Andover falls short
Josilin Gove allowed just four hits and no earned runs in a complete game, but was the tough-luck losing pitcher as No. 21 North Andover softball fell to No. 17 Billerica in the Division 1 North semifinals. Julianna Roche drove in Maria Mangiamelli for the lone run for the Scarlet Knights, who managed three hits.
